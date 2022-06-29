Enjoy free oanow.com access now through July Fourth, courtesy of the Gogue Center!

Here's a message to our readers, including those that don't know it yet:

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering UNLIMITED ACCESS to oanow.com starting now until July 4 for all members of our community.

The Gogue Center for Performing Arts at Auburn University is making this unlimited access possible as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market.

Every day our team of professional reporters, photographers and columnists works to bring our community the most complete coverage.

This important work is made possible through community partners like The Gogue Center, and they’ve been a partner of The Opelika-Auburn News since opening in 2019.

Please take this week to explore and enjoy all that our website has to offer, including the latest news, sports, events, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more.

Thank you to The Gogue Center for making this access possible for our readers. We wish you a happy Fourth of July.

- Wynn Christian

President, Opelika-Auburn News