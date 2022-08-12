Found on Arbor Dr in Auburn View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
With an aerial flip and a little gold-medal flair, Auburn’s Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Frida…
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year.
The owner of Twice Baked, Joseph Shorter, decided to open the Opelika restaurant to pursue his passion for cooking and help provide job opport…
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting as a homicide after receiving calls to a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 70…
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Opelika woman after investigating the death of a Lee County man early Monday morning.
The July 21 fire that broke out in downtown Opelika was devastating to three businesses. Maffia’s, where the fire originated, is completely go…
Female students flocked back to Auburn University late last week bearing their sorority’s letters and big smiles as Recruitment Week—that’s wh…
As Opelika City Schools prepare for classes to start on Monday, the superintendent and Opelika High School principal are in new roles and read…
Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere has received a national award for her work in prosecuting the no-body, cold case of Derrill “Ric…
During Tuesday’s forum, each of the three candidates for Ward 5 Auburn City Council cast different visions of how Auburn should move forward.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.