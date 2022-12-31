Found on Ross St and Opelika Rd View on PetFinder
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing.
Auburn police said they searched the residence and vehicle of a suspect finding 16,000 pills, a pill counter, a scale, a handgun, a money counter and approximately $37,000 in currency.
A freshman Auburn student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor.
Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's offense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A).
Is Auburn looking for a passer in the transfer portal? “Yes, if it’s the right one that we believe we can win games with.”
Auburn’s Water Resource Management Department received more calls to respond to pipe leaks over the Christmas weekend than ever before.
Alzata Florence of Opelika wears many hats.
Away from home for the holidays, Auburn women's player Romi Levy and other Jewish students celebrate Hanukkah with men's coach Bruce Pearl.
Ashley Hill, a 1990 Auburn graduate, Lauren Griggs, a 2007 Auburn graduate, and Jayme Allgood, a 2009 Auburn graduate, helped with the design of the Space Launch System vehicle.
The beast of Pembroke Pines went tumbling to the floor, and Neville Arena came unglued.
