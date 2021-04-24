ResilientLee A1 intro

In today’s newspaper, we offer an extra section called “ResilientLee.” Yes, it’s a play on the word “resiliently,” which is exactly how our community has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March of 2020, the Opelika-Auburn News has covered the ongoing story of positive tests, total cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Lee and surrounding counties, and told some of the stories of how we coped as individuals.

As we look back on the past 13 or so months of the pandemic, it's clear that Lee County set the standard in the state for responding to the pandemic and for joining together as a community to fight it.

Lee County is the eighth largest county in Alabama with a population of about 164,000, and one of 12 counties in the state with more than 100,000 residents.

Among those 12 counties, Lee County has the fewest confirmed COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people, the lowest per capita COVID-19 death rate, and the highest percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Bama Tracker.

In today’s section, we go back to the beginning, as leaders tried to grasp the coming realities of COVID-19, and follow the story to the present day, as our community reaches the 30% mark of being completely vaccinated.