More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves.
It’s the same bad offense as the bowl game. It isn’t so much the fact that Auburn lost Saturday. It’s how Auburn lost.
“Some strong voices have already all but called for the bell, including the two most influential commentators covering Auburn football.”
This week's nominees are from Loachapoka, Lee-Scott and Auburn High.
Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cu…
Three Auburn men are in the process of establishing The Plains Taproom, a bar in downtown Auburn that will allow patrons to pour their own drinks.
Police responded to a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday in Opelika.
Calzada has yet to see live action for Auburn since he transferred from Texas A&M in January.
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person on Friday night.
Auburn police are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday morning and are searching for an Opelika man in connection to the shooting.
