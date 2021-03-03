Salazar: Handling separation anxiety in shelter dogs

Although Kota fit right into their home, they definitely had some work to do. Bice says, “He has some serious separation anxiety as expected. We spoke with our vet about the issues, and he put him on anxiety medications, which have helped tremendously.”

In addition, she has worked hard on Kota’s crate fear that he came in with, and now, “after some crate training and treats, this dog loves his crate,” Bice shares. In fact, it is even his safe space, as he will go and snooze in his crate all on his own!

Pet help options through LCHS

At LCHS, we try to help those who have recently brought a new pet into their home. If you visit our ‘Get Pet Help’ tab on our official website or go straight there using the link https://www.leecountyhumane.org/after-adoption, you can find our many resources on helping the animal adjust to its new home, as well as tips on training.

If you cannot find the answer to your question there or would like more information on something, you are more than welcome to email our Pet Help email, pethelp@leecountyhumane.org, with a summary of the issues you are experiencing.