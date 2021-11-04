Salazar: Lee County Humane Society to host Bark Bowl Bash

On Nov. 7, from 3-7 p.m., the Lee County Humane Society will be having our Bark Bowl Bash event at Auburn Oaks Farm. We at LCHS cannot be more excited for this event.

At Bark Bowl Bash, there will be live music provided by Garner Martin, local vendors, a barbecue meal from Bow & Arrow, open bar for those 21-plus, lawn games, a photo booth and the real stars of the show: adoptable dogs.

“Our shelter, like many other organizations, is currently struggling with cuts to the funding that we rely on each year to care for the homeless pets in our area. We need our community to come together and show their support of LCHS! All funds raised through Bark Bowl Bash will help LCHS raise money for the shelter pets during Bark Bowl,” said Sidney Hancock, our Outreach and Development coordinator, who has put so much planning into this event.

Bark Bowl is an annual fundraising competition between Lee County Humane Society and Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter. It's our version of the Iron Bowl, and we are hoping to walk away with the trophy. We’ve won the Bark Bowl title three out of the past four years, and we can’t wait to win what would be our fourth year in a row.