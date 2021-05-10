Sally
Sally loves to be in your lap and will sit with you for as long as you want. She is... View on PetFinder
Adam Johnson’s love for games came as a young boy when he played chess for the first time against a girl in his neighborhood.
Whether through anger, denial, depression or guilt, everyone goes through their own ways of coping with the loss of someone they loved. For a …
Auburn great Charles Barkley sees an admirable competitive quality in new football coach Bryan Harsin.
Last fall, Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels ran wild on Friday nights for the Tigers. Fast-forward just a few months, and several college coaches are now in hot pursuit.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced this week that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end May 31, and the state of emergency will end July 6.
A music teacher changed Veronica Brock’s outlook on life.
The National Weather Service has announced a moderate risk for severe weather in parts of Alabama and an enhanced risk in Lee County on Tuesda…
Watch now: Brea Humphrey-Williams, voted top nurse by O-A readers, says her secret is to be 'as honest as possible'
Brea Humphrey-Williams couldn’t imagine being anything but a nurse. She spent her youth helping to look after relatives with mental health iss…
Homeowners and work crews were busy Wednesday cleaning up after a band of heavy wind and storms battered AlabamaTuesday night.
Auburn City Schools will celebrate the Auburn High School Class of 2021 later this month by holding graduation in Duck Samford Stadium for the…