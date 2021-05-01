From tiny bottle babies to goofy kittens - Meet Samson and Delilah! This dynamic duo were found outside alone and... View on PetFinder
HBO’s new true crime documentary series “Generation Hustle” features the city of Opelika and Roundhouse, the startup business incubator founde…
Although the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic inflicted numerous struggles, local businesses in Lee County were still able to find silver linings.
A youthful offender arraignment and plea hearing was held in the Lee County Justice Center Wednesday in the case of Johnston Taylor, 18, who w…
"I didn't want to spend any more time pursuing the NFL, even though I love football with all my heart. The medical field was calling ... It felt like the right time."
Plans to fill a big hole in downtown Auburn with new retail space and apartments are moving apace.
Less than 400 yards away from the site of its first Auburn restaurant - which was billed as the nation's first chicken-finger restaurant - com…
A weather delay did not deter thousands of local families and residents from attending the 20th annual Auburn CityFest held at Kiesel Park on Sunday.
Aubie the Tiger became the most decorated collegiate mascot Wednesday after winning his 10th Universal Cheer Association Mascot National Champ…
Auburn University has received several reports of a suspicious man trying to give rides to local women in a white van, according to a campus s…
Keep Opelika Beautiful’s 15th annual Garden in the Park will return to Opelika’s Municipal Park this Saturday after being cancelled last year …
