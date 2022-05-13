SEMIFINAL SHOWDOWN: Auburn High baseball meets Central-Phenix City in state playoffs

It’s as good as it gets, Matt Cimo agreed.

Auburn High and Central-Phenix City are right where the movie script would take them: The Tigers and rival Red Devils are tangling again for a trip to the state championship game.

Lights. Camera. Action.

“It should be exciting and fun,” Cimo said simply.

Central hosts the semifinal showdown starting at 4:30 p.m. CT Friday in Phenix City. Game 2 of the series will follow Friday night. If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for noon Saturday.

Auburn High is 29-6 on the season, the defending Class 7A state champions seeking redemption, while Central is 26-8 and the Area 4-7A winners, bent on claiming the throne after taking two of three from AHS in the regular season.

And, surely, the Tigers and Red Devils are both right where the other thought they would be in the state’s Final Four.

“I think it’s good because it shows how strong our area is,” said Cimo, head coach at AHS. “I’m glad we’re playing Central because I know they deserve to be here and they’re a good team and Coach (AJ) Kehoe does a good job with them and they’re going to be ready to play.”

Cimo pointed out that the familiar foes will play for the 10th time, and maybe 11th, in the last calendar year or so. Last season, Central won the area championship winning the three-game series in the regular season before Auburn High swept the Red Devils in two games in the state semifinals on the way to topping Hoover in the championship series in Montgomery.

This season, Central won the area title again, and has been on a march in the playoffs sweeping Enterprise and Baker in the first two rounds.

All the same, Auburn High hasn’t dropped a playoff game, yet, either. Auburn High swept both Prattville and Alma Bryant in the first two rounds.

Last week, AHS blasted Alma Bryant 7-1 and 10-0 to set the stage for the epic rematch.

“They’re really focused and excited,” Cimo said of his players. “They’re just ready for the opportunity to play. I think it’s going to be a good night. I think there’s going to be a lot of people out there supporting us, so I think it’s going to be fun.

“We know each other and we know what everybody’s capable of doing. It’s just, ‘Who’s going to execute better?’”

Auburn High has won two of the last three state championships awarded, taking the title in 2021 and in 2018, with the 2020 championships being called off. Central has been a power for several seasons and is still trying to make school history by taking home the blue map for the first time.

For Cimo, though, he says the team has to focus on itself and not get caught up in big feelings in big moments.

“We’re just trying to get better, every day. We’re just trying to focus on what we can do and get better, and not really on our opponent, just how well we can get better,” Cimo explained.

“You’ve got to focus on doing the little things and not worry about what’s going to happen. We’ve got to get better every day throwing and catching and putting the ball in play.”

If the Tigers can focus on the little things, Cimo figures his team can manage to not get caught up in the big moment.

That’ll be key, because the moment will certainly be big.

It just doesn’t get much better.

