Sikes: 'Read the labels on what you buy'

Wow. Was I surprised. Shocked was more like it. I couldn’t believe it. I was buying catfish for my classes this month. I saw a big sticker on the side of the box that said these were treated with up to 17% sodium tripolyphosphate.

Stopped me cold. The outer box was not sealed, so I looked inside. There was a sealed bag of catfish filets with a heavy coating of an ice slurry all over them. Not me.

Tri poly is most often found being used with shellfish. Shrimp and scallops. It’s a processors way of sort of putting a thumb on the scale. Remember that trick we’d laugh about.

Scallops are often the victim. STPP causes seafood to absorb water. It gets plumper. We like the looks of it. What happens is an increase in its weight. A whopping 7% to 10%. At the price of sea scallops, that could result in $2 more per pound in your hand. That’s money. Plus the water leaks out when they are cooked. That white murky liquid is scallop juice and water oozing out. Flavor gone and tough scallop remains. It never seems cooked and won’t brown.

How about shrimp? Result is about the same. Shell on is worse than those that have been peeled. More expensive? You bet. Maybe $1 per pound. Even more so than scallops, shrimp treated with tri poly cooks differently. With the shells on and such a high moisture content, the shrimp sort of steam rather than sear when you try to sauté them. They won’t color much. They also have a rubbery texture.

Like scallops, treated shrimp don’t look cooked. They get oddly translucent. Even with the shells off, the split back doesn’t give you that opaque assurance that the shrimp is done. And forget grilling them. Simply doesn’t work well.

How about fish? Sure. It happened to me. Occurs more often with irregular sizes and what is referred to as nuggets.

Whether farmed or wild caught, the cheaper the product, the more likely it is to have been treated with chemicals, particularly sodium tri poly and sodium bisulfite. That’s right. Just because it’s not farm-raised, doesn’t mean it hasn’t been treated with something.

Sodium bisulfite is used to keep shrimp shells from undergoing what’s called black spot. That’s a darkening of the head and shell after the shrimp are harvested and exposed to oxygen. It’s harmless. Like browning of fruit flesh after you cut it.

The chemical is part of the slushy brine mix used to store the shrimp on most fishing boats before they make it to shore. It may also be used on farmed shrimp when the processing facility is far from the farm.

Adding sodium bisulfite doesn’t actually keep the shrimp from deteriorating. It’s purely for aesthetics. We want our shrimp to be perfectly pink, without any shadows.

Another downside of the treating process is that when that extra water goes in, so may some of the tri poly. The water will cook out but not necessarily the chemicals. If you have an allergy of some sort, trouble can happen.

Good thing is that water is tender. Economical too. It’s added to cheaper chicken and ham. Twenty percent or more. But here it’s water and not a chemical.

At Jimmy’s, we addressed STPP head on. We didn’t use products treated with or otherwise exposed to tri poly. We tried to avoid bisulfites as well. Most of our shrimp and catfish were frozen. Other fish and shellfish were fresh.

Bottom line – read the labels on what you buy. Avoid STPP.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.