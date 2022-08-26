Tags
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions.
Towns McGough drilled the game-winning field goal in the late stages and Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 on Friday in a showdown between state powers in Montgomery.
When a restaurant or bar closes in downtown Auburn, another often comes out of nowhere to take its place.
Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system.
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Opelika, Lanett and Loachapoka.
The largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue in the country, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, is opening a new location this September in Shorter on the site…
Opelika Police are searching for a suspect who was seen taking a wallet from another person's shopping cart in Target.
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke an…
Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to …
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested a 29-year-old woman and charged her with manslaughter after investigating a shooting d…
