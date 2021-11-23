SiO2 and Shinhwa Auto pursuing multi-million dollar expansions in Auburn

SiO2 Materials Science

Dunlap said the expansion will allow SiO2 to produce vials and syringes aimed to be sent to developing nations in Southeast Asia.

“This facility will give them the additional ability to do a new product that will go all over the world,” he said. “(It’s) pre-packaged injectors, so you simply take it out of a kit and give the shot to an individual.”

The manufacturer previously expanded in July 2020 through a separate $163 million project. The city said the expansion should lead to 40 new jobs once complete.

“The true investment of SiO2 was probably closer to $700 million,” Dunlap said. “It is a huge win for us, and it is consistently adding jobs.”

In a city release, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders called the company a “great success story” as a collaborative effort between private industry, Auburn University, the City of Auburn and the state.

“We are proud to have SiO2 in Auburn,” Anders said. “I can say with confidence that we will see the powerful economic impact of such an innovative organization for our community in the years to come.”