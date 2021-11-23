SiO2 and Shinhwa Auto pursuing multi-million dollar expansions in Auburn

Two industrial manufacturers in Auburn Technology Park are pursuing major expansion projects that will bring more jobs to Auburn and fund city schools through taxes.
SiO2 Materials Science will grow its injection molding facility from 70,000 square feet to 185,000 square feet through a $123 million project. The manufacturer exclusively produces equipment for Moderna.
Shinhwa Auto USA Corporation is putting $70 million into adding high-pressure aluminum die casting machinery to its facility, which will create auto parts for Hyundai and Kia, according to Dunlap.
Philip Dunlap, economic development director for the City of Auburn, said both expansions combined should generate over $1.3 million in educational ad valorem taxes over the next 10 years for Auburn City Schools, with the Auburn City Council approving resolutions on tax abatements for both manufacturers at the Nov. 16 meeting. The city will abate $4.5 million in its taxes for SiO2, and Lee County and Alabama will together abate $5.2 million for the company.
“That’s a huge number,” Dunlap told council members. “It’s going to be a solid income stream for our public schools.”
Job listings for both SiO2 Materials Science and Shinhwa Auto USA can be found on the city’s website at https://www.auburnalabama.org/workforce/jobs/.
SiO2 Materials Science
Dunlap said the expansion will allow SiO2 to produce vials and syringes aimed to be sent to developing nations in Southeast Asia.
“This facility will give them the additional ability to do a new product that will go all over the world,” he said. “(It’s) pre-packaged injectors, so you simply take it out of a kit and give the shot to an individual.”
The manufacturer previously expanded in July 2020 through a separate $163 million project. The city said the expansion should lead to 40 new jobs once complete.
“The true investment of SiO2 was probably closer to $700 million,” Dunlap said. “It is a huge win for us, and it is consistently adding jobs.”
In a city release, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders called the company a “great success story” as a collaborative effort between private industry, Auburn University, the City of Auburn and the state.
“We are proud to have SiO2 in Auburn,” Anders said. “I can say with confidence that we will see the powerful economic impact of such an innovative organization for our community in the years to come.”
Ken Kelly, chief technology officer at SiO2, said per the city release the expansion should fulfill continued demand for vaccine equipment as the pandemic lingers on worldwide.
“The partnership with the City of Auburn has been an important component of SiO2’s ability to quickly deploy our innovative technology when it is needed most,” Kelly said.
SiO2 Materials Science is located at 2425 Innovation Drive. It currently employs over 450 people in east Alabama, according to the City of Auburn.
Shinhwa Auto USA Corporation
“We expect to have an entire complex with this company,” Dunlap said at council. “It’s a very large company and we’re working very hard with them to support them as they move forward.”
Shinhwa’s expansion will create about 48 new “well-paid” jobs involving work with hot metals, he said. The corporation expects to produce parts like engine mounts, drive shafts and knuckles.
“The addition of high-pressure die casting capabilities will allow us to provide additional ‘Made in Alabama’ components to our client base,” said Shinhwa President Daejin Park per a City of Auburn release. “Thanks to the supportive environment we have experienced here in Auburn, we are able to continue to grow and invest with confidence.”
The auto manufacturer began work in Auburn in 2019 and is based in Changwon, South Korea.
“This is just another example of the impact a strong, diversified industrial base has on our local economy now and for years to come,” Anders said in the city release.