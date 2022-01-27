Six local vets team with Lee County Humane Society offering inexpensive neutering and spaying for friendly strays

The ever-growing stray cat population in the south inspired the Lee County Humane Society to help combat the problem with a new program.
This month, the LCHS started the Ann Pearson Memorial Community Cat Program, named after a founding member who had been a part of the county humane society since 1974, and who passed away last year.
The program encourages residents to bring in friendly neighborhood stray cats to get spayed or neutered for a low cost — by six local veterinarians who are participating in the program.
“(Pearson has) always been a big animal advocate, primarily with cats,” said TJ McCullough, Lee County Humane Society Shelter Director.
“This is not only going to keep animals out of the shelter, it will keep them out of the streets and reduce disease,” said McCullough.
Pearson’s estate donated $50,000 to LCHS to kick-start the program.
In order to apply, the applicant must email the Lee County Humane Society and prove residency within the county. Staff will then determine if the applicant and cat qualify for the program.
If accepted, there is a $15 copay for the spaying or neutering, as well as a $12 payment for a rabies vaccination.
The surgery includes clipping the cat’s ear, which McCullough said is the universal marking of a fixed cat.
“Our residents need assistance to get these animals spayed and neutered,” said McCullough.
For non-strays who are family-owned, there are other programs for households with varying incomes.
Snip and Snip Plus allow members of the community in low income households to get their cat or dog spayed or neutered for a reduced price.
While six local vets are working with LCHS to offer the discounted procedures, McCullough said the humane society is always looking for more vets to participate and help grow the program.