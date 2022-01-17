 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sports promo 1/18
0 Comments

sports promo 1/18

  • 0
Auburn Mississippi Basketball

Auburn guard Preston Cook (14), forward Chris Moore (5) and head coach Bruce Pearl celebrate a win over Ole Miss in an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

 BRUCE NEWMAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

AU's No. 2

Tigers jump two spots in AP hoops poll, B1

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert