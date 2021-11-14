sports promo 11/15

Auburn High's Davaioun Williams (5) carries in the first half of the Tigers' region game against Central-Phenix City on Oct. 1 in Auburn.
Clash of titans
Auburn High faces Central-Phenix City for berth in 7A finals, B1
‘Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself.’
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Opelika on Friday morning.
A U.S. national team member and a five-star prospect, Olivia Greaves signed with the Auburn gymnastics team on Wednesday on national signing day.
Suni Lee danced her way to a dazzling perfect score and advanced as one of the final six celebrities standing on Monday on Dancing With The Stars.
Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar has reopened for business in Opelika, and lifelong costumers couldn’t contain their excitement.
Students of Lee County Schools campuses will once again be learning from the computer rather than the classroom this Friday.
Scores from across the area as high school football teams compete in the postseason:
The cost of the $10 million project will be split 60-40 by Auburn Athletics and Verizon, the stadium's cellular carrier.
Alabama state legislators are interested in removing the state requirement to have a concealed carry permit, but in Lee County, officials worr…
Veteran’s Day is a day to thank and honor our veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service and sacrifices.
