sports promo 3/22

A woman flagged down an Opelika police officer in November to show him pictures she found of an unknown adult male pointing a gun at her son’s head.
Charles Barkley says he can’t fathom what it’s like being an Olympic champion on a college campus. But he’s proud Suni Lee is the one at Auburn.
As the smell of fried chicken filled the air, Katina Barrow-Driver thought about her first job, at Church's Chicken, and prepared to serve cus…
It goes by in a blink, yet it lasts a lifetime.
Palmetto Moon is opening its first Auburn-Opelika location in early April.
A man who was arrested for placing a planter box of flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn appeared for a hearing at Auburn Municipal Court …
This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll across southwest counties in Central Alabama, including Lee County.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The Olympic champion is an SEC champion.
