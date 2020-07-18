Opelika All-Stars battle in Alabama Dixie Boys tournament

Opelika’s 13-U All-Star baseball team put up quite the fight to open the Alabama Dixie Boys State Tournament at West Ridge Park on Friday, but ultimately the Beehive’s bats were too much to bear.
Opelika’s back-and-forth with Beehive ended in Beehive’s favor, as Opelika’s three-run outburst in the fourth inning was met with four Beehive runs on the way to a 9-6 Beehive victory. Despite the loss, several Opelika players impressed, including first baseman Brayden Pooler and second baseman Eli Watson, who each had two hits and an RBI.
“I’m very proud of the team’s effort,” Opelika coach Derek Lee said. “We came up a little short, but we’re going to give it our best shot in the last game of the night.”
After trailing Beehive 1-0 through two innings, shortstop Houston Whales pushed Opelika’s first run across with an RBI single to right field. Beehive answered with two more runs in the bottom of the frame before Opelika pushed right back, scoring three runs on center fielder Thet Morris’ bases-loaded walk, Watson’s RBI single to center field and Pooler’s RBI single to second base.
Opelika’s lead, however, was short-lived.
Beehive answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth then added a pair of runs in the sixth. Pooler and catcher/third baseman Judson Cherry scored in the seventh courtesy an error, but that proved to be the end of the scoring for Opelika.
Along with Pooler and Watson, Cherry and Jonathan Caulfield contributed two hits as well. Caulfield and Morris handled the pitching duties for Opelika in the opening game.
At press time, Opelika was in the midst of a showdown with Fairhope to end the night. Opelika needed a victory in order to move on to the next day of action.
The remaining two teams will face off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday as part of a best-of-three series.
Additionally, the Opelika 14-U team was taking on Fairhope at press time. An Opelika victory sends the team to a game against the Mudcats at 1 p.m. Saturday; a loss sends them to a 10:30 a.m. showdown with the Show Stoppers.