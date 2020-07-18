Opelika All-Stars battle in Alabama Dixie Boys tournament

Opelika’s 13-U All-Star baseball team put up quite the fight to open the Alabama Dixie Boys State Tournament at West Ridge Park on Friday, but ultimately the Beehive’s bats were too much to bear.

Opelika’s back-and-forth with Beehive ended in Beehive’s favor, as Opelika’s three-run outburst in the fourth inning was met with four Beehive runs on the way to a 9-6 Beehive victory. Despite the loss, several Opelika players impressed, including first baseman Brayden Pooler and second baseman Eli Watson, who each had two hits and an RBI.

“I’m very proud of the team’s effort,” Opelika coach Derek Lee said. “We came up a little short, but we’re going to give it our best shot in the last game of the night.”

After trailing Beehive 1-0 through two innings, shortstop Houston Whales pushed Opelika’s first run across with an RBI single to right field. Beehive answered with two more runs in the bottom of the frame before Opelika pushed right back, scoring three runs on center fielder Thet Morris’ bases-loaded walk, Watson’s RBI single to center field and Pooler’s RBI single to second base.

Opelika’s lead, however, was short-lived.