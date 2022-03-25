Atlanta Braves' World Series trophy coming to Tuskegee University

Fans around the Southeast celebrated when the Atlanta Braves won the World Series last November.

Now, fans have another reason to celebrate with The Commissioner’s Trophy coming to Tuskegee University.

The Braves are taking the World Series trophy on a 151-stop tour across the Southeast and fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Trophy on Monday, March 28.

The trophy will be on display at Tuskegee University’s Logan Hall Lawn from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, March 28.

The following day, The Braves will be taking The Commissioner’s Trophy to Plainsman Park in Auburn. The Tigers are hosting Jacksonville State at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 and the trophy will be on display at the ballpark from 5-9 p.m.