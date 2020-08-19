‘A thousand questions and no answers’: Auburn rallies to face life amid virus

KJ Britt said his whole life changed back in March when his mother was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Everything went upside down then, when the virus first hit the United States and the sports world stopped, but amid all the chaos all around, Auburn’s senior linebacker and team captain had to face the unimaginable up close.
She was in the hospital for days. She needed medical assistance just to breathe. “Re-living that moment, it was scary,” Britt looked back.
“With a disease with a thousand questions and really no answers, it’s scary.”
And it’s part of the reason why, now, Britt doesn’t take anything in football for granted — a leader on a team of young men who don’t deserve what has happened to them during the biggest world event of their lifetime, but who have rallied to face it together all the same.
Britt stepped out on the field Monday for Auburn’s first fall practice, and took time to cherish the moment with the teammates he calls brothers. In a world still shaking every day from uncertainty, Britt and the rest of the Auburn football team finally found sanctuary out under the sun.
“Being back out on the grass is something that you can’t take for granted,” Britt said on a virtual press conference through Zoom on Tuesday.
Safety comes first for him. There are shades of gray at play. But after spending so much time in isolation and after doing so much work to mitigate the spread, the Auburn football players have made enough sacrifices to feel safe on the field together — and that field offers an escape for a team surrounded by the greatest crisis of a generation.
Britt represents them well. He’s a standout star in games. He’s a vocal leader in the locker room. He’s an All-SEC player, with big dreams ahead of him in football.
But this week, his mind wasn’t set on the future, or the things he wants to accomplish, or even on Auburn’s first game so tentatively scheduled for Sept. 26.
Instead, he’s just enjoying the moment.
“After missing spring ball and being so unsure that we’re going to play, really and truly the biggest thing I want to do is just have fun, man,” Britt said, when asked about his goal for fall camp. “Enjoy the game, because you never know when it might be your last snap — or, you just never know when things might not be normal again for you.
“The biggest thing I want to do is just have fun, man, and make memories with my brothers.”
Auburn performed 863 tests on players since bringing them back for voluntary workouts on June 4, with 33 positives coming back, head coach Gus Malzahn reported Monday. A rash of those came in a spike at one point during the summer, before Malzahn said the team rallied together to cut the spread.
In fact, Britt said Tuesday that there was a team-wide, heart-to-heart meeting after the spike — and that Auburn’s players have had zero positives come back since that moment.
“We brought the team in on Zoom, and we actually had a talk,” Britt said. “We have people on the team with kids. We have people on the team who has fought cancer. We have people on the team who need this season, more or less. And we have people on the team that come from different backgrounds with different family members — and it’s so much at risk.
“And that’s what we told the team. ‘Look, it’s so much at risk for you to be not accountable to your brother.’ And since we had that talk, we haven’t had not one (positive) test or nothing, and that was over a few weeks ago.”
While most schools around the country have postponed sports through the fall, Auburn football benefits from wealth and popularity in the most elite conference in college sports, able to afford stringent testing and tracing measures not unlike the pros. Commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday: “That’s obviously not inexpensive, but it’s our commitment to our student-athletes.” And it’s why Auburn still has hope of playing games this fall while programs like at its nearest college football neighbor, Tuskegee University, are aiming for the spring.
But all that testing and tracing doesn’t work without cooperation from the athletes, and desperate to play together, Auburn’s players made the sacrifices they were told to make in order to get to practice this week.
A round of testing of players last week came back with zero positives, clearing the way for Auburn to practice — and for the Tigers to cherish that practice together.
Kickoff is still a month away. But players like Britt have already found reasons to celebrate.
“That just explains the brotherhood that we have here and the love for one another,” Britt said.
“We just have to be safe,” he added. “That’s the biggest thing; being safe and sharing with people why you need to be safe. It don’t hit home until it actually hits home, and by the time it hits home, it’s too late. You just have to what you have to do and make sure you’re being safe while you’re doing what you have to do.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!