Air Force uniform honors Tuskegee Airmen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Air Force football team unveiled new uniforms honoring the Tuskegee Airmen this week, set to be worn Oct. 3 during the Falcons’ game against Navy.

The uniform’s helmets feature the familiar red painted on the planes, and the helmets will have four different stickers, each representing four squadron patches from within the ‘Red Tails.’

The uniforms are part of the team’s Air Power Legacy Series, introducing alternate uniforms on special occasions each season.

Air Force is scheduled to play only Navy and Army this season with the program’s schedule limited by cancellations amid COVID-19.

After hosting Navy on Oct. 3, Air Force will play at Army on Nov. 7.

Air Force released the following on the uniforms:

The uniform is gray with black lettering. The chrome base gray helmet features the P-51 aircraft flown by the Tuskegee Airmen with signature red tails and nose that helped identify the squadron. The helmet features the four squadron patches for the 99th, 100th, 301st and 302nd. The pants feature an authentic stenciled information graphic on the side. The custom nameplate on the jersey says Red Tails, inspired by hand-lettered names painted on the side of the P-51 aircraft.