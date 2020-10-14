Alabama coach Nick Saban, AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19

The news comes hours after LSU and Florida had to postpone their Saturday game until Dec. 12 as the Gators have had a spike in positive tests following their loss at Texas A&M, increasing from five to 19 in one day. It is the second SEC game of the week to postpone, after Vanderbilt and Missouri postponed their game on Tuesday.

"It’s the best thing for the players. It’s the best thing for the program. We have the capabilities and resources to do it, so we’re happy to do it," Saban said on Sept. 16. "We’ve been testing three days a week, which we didn’t have to do that either, just like we would for game week next week, but we just decided this week that we would test our guys every day. With that hopefully everybody feels safe and it will help the fact that maybe we won’t have to quarantine some of the these guys, minimize exposure. Everybody’s got to sort of manage their personal space so we have the most players possible available for every game but especially the first game."