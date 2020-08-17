Auburn alum Casey Mize to make MLB debut Wednesday

Former Auburn University pitcher Casey Mize will make his Major League debut on Wednesday as the Detroit Tigers’ starting pitcher against the Chicago White Sox, Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Monday.
Mize will arrive in Detroit a little over two years after the Tigers selected him as the first overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. During his minor league career, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound right-hander put together an 8-4 record with a 2.71 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 123 innings pitched. He threw a no-hitter with the Erie SeaWolves — Detroit’s Double-A team — in April 2019.
Welcome to The Show!— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 17, 2020
The #Tigers today announced that three top prospects are scheduled to make their debuts this week: No. 2 RHP Casey Mize, No. 5 LHP Tarik Skubal and No. 6 INF Isaac Paredes. pic.twitter.com/CLkyTF6Dx7
Mize is considered the No. 8 overall minor league prospect per MLB.com’s rankings and the second-best player in the Tigers’ farm system just behind infielder Spencer Torkelson.
Mize was selected by Detroit after a standout junior year at Auburn. He finished the season with a 10-6 record and 3.30 ERA in 17 starts on the mound and was rewarded by becoming the second two-time All-American and consensus All-American in program history and the first Auburn pitcher to earn First Team All-SEC honors since 2000.
Mize’s selection by Detroit in the draft made him the first No. 1 overall pick in Auburn program history and the fifth in the history of the SEC.
Mize and the Tigers will take on the White Sox at 7:10 p.m.
