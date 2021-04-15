Auburn equestrian finally rides for the national title again

Auburn is ready to ride for the national championship again.
The reigning queens without crowns, the Auburn equestrian team enters the NCEA meet today, with sights set on finally winning the title again after the national meet was canceled last year.
Auburn has won 42 straight meets. The Tigers are No. 1 in the country and undefeated this season, continuing a trailblazing standard in the sport. But they haven’t celebrated a national championship win in 727 days — with Auburn winning the last national meet on April 20, 2019, but then seeing the 2020 championships be canceled last spring when COVID-19 first swept across the country.
It’s past time. The Tigers are ready to claim their crown again.
“We’re more motivated than ever,” senior Deanna Green said.
Top-seeded Auburn faces eighth-seeded Baylor starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday on the first day of the meet. The winner advances to Friday to face the winner of fourth-seeded SMU and fifth-seeded Texas A&M in the semifinal round.
“Everyone’s really excited to get to championships,” senior Taylor St. Jacques said. “We had such a strong team last year. We were really bummed that we didn’t end up getting to go and defending our title — so I think we’re ready, we’re excited, and we can’t wait to get there and beat three more teams and get another championship.”
St. Jacques was named SEC Fences Rider of the Year and SEC Flat Rider of the Year earlier this week, undefeated all season in both events. Fellow teammate Boo Kammerer was named the conferences’ Reining Rider of the Year while another teammate, Taylor Searles, was named Co-Horsemanship Rider of the Year in the league. Auburn head coach Greg Williams named SEC Coach of the Year for the third straight season, after leading the Tigers to a third straight conference title in March.
Now all that’s left to win is the national championship.
“We’re taking one of the most talented teams, in and out of the arena, to Waco this week,” Williams said. “I’m looking for a great meet. I’m looking for a great championship.
“I really hope these girls come away with the win because they have put in the work to deserve it.”
St. Jacques said the riders have sacrificed all season, trying to hold up a bubble the best they can. She said they’ve hardly seen friends and family outside the team, going from home to the barn and then back to do schoolwork, trying to stave off any exposure to the virus and give themselves the best opportunity to win this year’s national championship.
Williams has seen that motivation and laser focus create a team unlike any other he’s coached in his career, in a season unlike any other.
He said on Monday that he looked at assistant coach Mary Meneely and told her he didn’t know what else the team could practice at this point.
“Just in practice this morning, I told Coach Meneely, ‘I don’t know what else they can do.’ We need to get on the planes, get to Waco. I don’t know what else they can do,” Williams admitted. “Win or lose, this’ll be a team for the ages — for the adversities that athletes in all sports had to go through, if they were able to compete, and what I saw our own girls do, and do it with smiles on their faces.
“I really tell people all the time, they took this better than the adults, and yet they were on more lockdowns, more restrictions, more than any of us could ever dream of just to protect that bubble so that they can play. That sisterhood is strong. I’m looking forward to getting them there. I don’t know what else they can do, so now they just need to go put it on the line and hopefully win another ring.”
It won’t be easy. The national meet is obviously the pinnacle of the sport. But the Tigers embrace the challenge.
“Everyone comes to win. Nobody’s there to have fun,” St. Jacques said.
“Everyone’s there to win. Everyone has the same goal. And everyone brings it,” she went on. “It’s a lot of fiercer a competition, a lot tougher, and that’s what I love about it. You really need to rise to the challenge. There’s no, ‘Oh, you can get away with a mistake here and there.’ No. Every mistake matters. Every point matters.”
Indeed, at the national meet, teams compete with four riders in each event instead of the usual five — meaning slip-ups cost that much more and can hurt a team like Auburn especially when opposing teams are riding with nothing to lose and throwing everything at the Tigers.
In that way, and a few others, St. Jacques said Auburn is taking an underdog’s mentality into Waco.
“We go out knowing that we have to bring our A-game,” she said. “Every team really wants to beat us. Judges are getting sick of us winning. Other girls are getting sick of us winning. So I think it gets harder and harder every single meet.”
On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Georgia faces TCU and second-seeded Oklahoma State faces seventh-seeded Fresno State on Thursday. The winners face off Friday in the semifinals for a spot in the finals on Saturday.
The Tigers plan to be there to meet them — then beat them, to take the title they’ve been working toward for so long.
“We are so excited,” Green said. “I like to think of our postseason as a reward for all the hard work we do all year long, so not getting to go last year was detrimental to all of us. We were really upset. We’re a group of girls that really likes to win. We’re really competitive. So being able to go and get the reward for all of our hard work, to go win our championship, we’re very excited.”