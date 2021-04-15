Auburn equestrian finally rides for the national title again

He said on Monday that he looked at assistant coach Mary Meneely and told her he didn’t know what else the team could practice at this point.

“Just in practice this morning, I told Coach Meneely, ‘I don’t know what else they can do.’ We need to get on the planes, get to Waco. I don’t know what else they can do,” Williams admitted. “Win or lose, this’ll be a team for the ages — for the adversities that athletes in all sports had to go through, if they were able to compete, and what I saw our own girls do, and do it with smiles on their faces.

“I really tell people all the time, they took this better than the adults, and yet they were on more lockdowns, more restrictions, more than any of us could ever dream of just to protect that bubble so that they can play. That sisterhood is strong. I’m looking forward to getting them there. I don’t know what else they can do, so now they just need to go put it on the line and hopefully win another ring.”

It won’t be easy. The national meet is obviously the pinnacle of the sport. But the Tigers embrace the challenge.

“Everyone comes to win. Nobody’s there to have fun,” St. Jacques said.