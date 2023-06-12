AUSTIN, Texas — Auburn senior Sanaa Barnes finished tied for fifth in the women’s high jump with a season-best mark during the final day of competition at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium Saturday.

Auburn finished with 11.5 points, good for 24th place in the team race, its first top 25 finish outdoors since 2018.

Returning to her home state, the Northlake native had clean passes at her first four bars, successfully clearing 1.73m, 1.78m, 1.81m and a season-best 1.84m/6-0.5. Barnes was one of just five competitors with a clean sheet through 1.84m.

“It means everything. I started in this field when I was in high school and won state here, so there are a lot of memories here,” Barnes said about competing in her home state at Mike A. Myers Stadium. “To be back here for one of my last outdoors, it was great and very memorable to be here.”

The fifth-place finish earned Barnes her second first team All-America honors after taking fourth place in the event last year in Eugene while at Villanova. She became the No. 4 performer in Auburn history and posted the Tigers best finish at NCAA Outdoors in the high jump since Maya Presley was third in 2013.

Looking for a new personal best of 1.87m/6-1.5, Barnes missed on her first two attempts and was forced to retire from the event after being unable to jump in her last attempt.

“I’m blessed to be at the competition,” Barnes said. “God willing, I could have done better but I guess He has better plans for me. It’s disappointing that I hurt my hamstring on that second jump because I really think I could have picked up (the height) on the third. That’s frustrating, but I have USAs and next to look forward to.”

Barnes was the second Tiger to earn first team All-America recognition joining Madi Malone who was runner up in the hammer throw on Thursday.

Combined, Auburn had eight athletes earn All-America honors. Joining Barnes and Malone on the women’s side was Maura Huwalt (honorable mention). On the men’s side, sprinter Favour Ashe was a first teamer in the 100m while high jumper Dontavious Hill earned second team honors. Hammer throwers Kyle Moison, Kyle Brown and Erik Ebel all received honorable mention accolades.

The Tigers concluded the meet with school records as Ashe tied the 100m mark and Malone broke her two-year old record in the hammer throw on all six attempts.