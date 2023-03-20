The Auburn gymnastics team is headed to Los Angeles for NCAA Regionals later this month, tasked with upsetting either UCLA or Utah in order to make it back to the national finals.

Auburn enters the postseason as a No. 12 seed, it was announced on the NCAA’s selection show Monday morning, and is grouped in the regional semifinals with No. 5 seed Utah plus Southern Utah and Washington.

The top two scoring teams from that grouping will advance to the regional finals later the same weekend, standing among the last 16 teams left alive in the postseason.

Competition at the Los Angeles regional runs from March 29 to April 2.

In all, 36 teams make the NCAA postseason. The top 16 teams by National Qualifying Score earn national seeds, while the next 20 are left unseeded and placed by geography. Southern Utah and Washington enter Auburn’s regional semifinal as unseeded teams.

The opposite regional semifinal features No. 4 UCLA, No. 13 Missouri, Stanford and either BYU or Boise State.

Two advancing teams from each semifinal will make the regional final, to find two teams advancing to the national championship meet in Fort Worth, Texas.