15 things we learned about the Auburn Tigers during spring practice

After 15 practices, Auburn football’s spring season has officially come to a close.
The Tigers wrapped up their spring with one final practice Monday – which was a make-up after inclement weather canceled a practice earlier in the calendar – and now the players go their separate ways before reuniting in June. The spring slate was poised to be an interesting one thanks to the arrival of head coach Bryan Harsin, and it certainly did not disappoint.
There was plenty to take away from what we saw and what we heard from Harsin, his staff and his players. Let’s take a quick look at 15 things we learned this spring.
The linebackers are excited about new defense
Auburn rising junior linebacker Owen Pappoe didn’t mince his words on March 17 when discussing Derek Mason’s defensive scheme.
“Man, I love it. Me and Zakoby [McClain], we're champing at the bit right now,” Pappoe said. “We haven't even gotten in pads yet, and the run fits that we see right now — I'm just going to say it, it's going to be something crazy this year. I really like it a lot, man. The opportunity for us to make a lot of plays is going to be there.”
Pappoe, others are putting in work
Auburn’s overhaul this offseason included in the weight room, where Harsin brought in former Boise State strength coach Jeff Pitman.
Once again, Pappoe had high praise to share about Auburn’s new plan and how the Tigers are making the most of it.
“Man, we're going to look like some Marines come fall, I'm telling you,” Pappoe said in the same media session. “Coach Pitman's program is crazy, man. Everybody – I think everybody PR'ed last week when we did it. I know I hit a personal best for every single lift that we had except for clean.”
There’s method to Tank Bigsby's madness
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby made a name for himself by running hard last fall. With his sophomore season on the horizon, he doesn’t have interest in letting up, either.
Bigsby was asked on March 19 whether or not he would consider running out of bounds more to preserve his health. Bigsby made it clear that’s not an option.
“I was always taught once you make ‘em feel you they don’t want to feel you no more, for real,” Bigsby said. “You have to be physical at running back. I don’t think I’ll go out of bounds.”
Players are moving around in the secondary
One of the early revelations of the spring was that there were moving pieces among the Tigers’ secondary.
Auburn safety Smoke Monday explained on March 19 that former nickelback Ladarius Tennison was working at safety with cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and Devin Guice handling nickelback duties. From what Monday had seen at that point, Tennison was living up to the new challenge.
“He brings a lot of energy. He plays fast,” Monday said. “One thing about him is that he might get it wrong but he’s going to play 110 percent every play, and that’s the only thing I care about.”
Derek Mason isn’t set on one look
Mason’s arrival has brought a new 3-4 look to the Tigers’ defense, but the first-year coordinator has explained the team will utilize multiple schemes.
Above all else, Mason explained on March 22 that he wants to make the most of the talent Auburn has on hand.
“I think it's always about players, right? So when we talk about football, how do you put guys in the best possible position to, you know, permeate some success?” Mason said. “Coming in, we've got all different types. We've got big guys, we've got long guys. So like for me, it's a nice smorgasbord of players, man, who have different skillsets.”
Mason had a change of plans
Mason made a name for himself in the SEC while coaching at Vanderbilt, but he explained he was initially planning on coaching in the NFL in 2021. Then Harsin, who Mason already had a relationship with, reached out about coming to Auburn.
“We had an opportunity to talk. The conversation was very much to the point about his vision for Auburn. And that vision was set in stone, it was very strategic, it had all the making of what I thought a good leader should talk about coming into a situation like this,” Mason said. “For him to get me to come up here on my way home — because believe me, I was on my way back home — we got to come through here, sat down for a couple of hours. Had a chance to talk ball, but it was more about connecting on, like, the ideology of how he wanted to run the program, what he wanted and what he needed from me.”
Mike Bobo shares vision for the offense
First-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s style of play may be considered old-school to some, but the longtime SEC assistant has a winning track record as a play-caller.
Bobo detailed what he wants the Auburn offense to look like during a media session on March 22.
“Somebody told me one time that you’ve got to let them know you’re at the ballpark, and sometimes there’s not a better way to do that than to get under center and run power. That’s what we want to be,” Bobo said. “We want to have a physical run game … We’ll have elements of spread. We’ll have elements of under center, elements of two tight ends, elements of fullback. We want to be able to do everything. We don’t want to be just under center. We don’t want to be just spread. We want to be a wide open, pro-style offense.”
Ja’Varrius Johnson is turning heads
Auburn lost its top three pass-catchers from 2020, which opened the door for a relative unknown to step up this spring.
Based on what Bobo saw through the first few practices, rising sophomore Ja’Varrius Johnson fit the bill.
“The bottom line is that you get out there, you notice guys on tape – are they coming off the ball, creating space, making plays?” Bobo said. “He has made plays for two days. His ability to get off the ball with speed and urgency has put pressure on the defense.”
No limit to Bo Nix’s points of focus
Given his experience as a quarterback and longtime offensive coordinator, Harsin is seen as a coach who can help rising junior Bo Nix take his game to the next level. As far Nix’s development was concerned, Harsin emphasized there was really no limit to what his QB needed to focus on.
“For the quarterback, it’s everything, A to Z. That’s the point of focus for him. Nothing in particular, everything in general; that’s really what it is at the quarterback position,” Harsin said on March 25. “From the time you start a team meeting and how you go into your position meeting, how you prepare and take notes and what you do, or when you leave that position meeting and get on the field, how you warm up, how you start practice, how you operate through practice, how you get through drills, team, seven-on-seven, finish practice — all those things. That’s just the quarterback position, every single day.”
Offensive linemen are not moving around … yet
There was the thought that new offensive line coach Will Friend might train some of the linemen at different positions this spring in order to maximize the talent on the field. Friend explained on April 5 those changes would come in due time; before then, the goal was to make sure everyone understood Friend’s expectations.
“You like to give them a chance to kind of succeed somewhere before you start moving them around. So as we get going, we'll start making some changes. We'll start – and it will be small changes first. It might be a right tackle getting some reps at left or a left guard getting some reps at right guard,” Friend said. “You want to have guys that can play a lot of positions because at the end of the day, when we get to the season, you don't want to – if an injury happens, you don't want to have put a guy out there, you're putting your eighth-best player out there when you're sixth or seventh is standing on the sideline with you.”
The tight ends have real importance
Auburn generally didn’t use its tight ends much in the passing game during the Gus Malzahn era, but it doesn’t look like that will be the case with Harsin and his staff.
Auburn’s dearth of proven receivers combined with the talent at tight end opens the door for a much bigger role come 2021. Tight ends coach Brad Bedell shared similar thoughts when asked on April 5 about what is expected of his players.
“If you really look at coach Bobo and his offenses and coach Harsin and what we did at Boise State and things like that, tight ends have a big role in this offense. You know, that's something that's going to be developed, and you're seeing it more and more and more in practice,” Bedell said. “The more the better, in my opinion. But it's going to be a very important role as we go through and really rebuild the future of this program.”
Roger McCreary resembles Jerraud Powers
Auburn senior cornerback Roger McCreary was another player whose return offered a big boost to the defense. McCreary has a new position coach in Auburn alum Zac Etheridge, who has an interesting player comparison when it comes to McCreary.
Etheridge was asked on April 7 if McCreary reminded him of former teammate Jerraud Powers, who was named Auburn’s Defensive MVP in 2007 and later played in the NFL for eight years.
“Jerraud and Roger, they have some similarities in terms of movement, body type, style, how they play. So, yeah, he reminds me of him a lot in just the way he moves and plays, man,” Etheridge said. “Roger's a smart kid. He's very intelligent just like Jerraud, who was really smart. So those guys have been able to remind me of each other every time you turn on the tape, man. It's just exciting to see.”
Tyrone Truesdell wows in the weight room
The Auburn defensive line got a huge boost when defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell decided to use his extra year of eligibility, and Truesdell hasn’t let up in his return. Defensive line coach Nick Eason told reporters on April 7 the 6-foot-2, 335-pound Truesdell is squatting nearly 700 pounds in the weight room.
There’s really nothing else that needs to be said about that.
The defensive assistants are clicking
Auburn’s defensive staff has the rare combination of three former defensive coordinators working together in Mason, inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding and outside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Bert Watts.
Mason said early in the spring that working with the other assistants is like a laboratory where they can experiment with different ideas. Watts explained on April 7 that the key to the partnership was everyone putting ego aside.
“Great collaboration comes with humility. That’s the strength of this group. Everybody in that room, including all three of us, are humble, hard-working guys who just want to try to find a way to be better,” Watts said. “Whenever you have that combination, you have an amazing opportunity to grow and improve that side of the football … I think, with this group, we’re going to be able to do that. So it’s been great so far.”
JJ Pegues changes positions
One of the biggest developments this spring was the decision to move rising sophomore JJ Pegues from tight end to defensive tackle.
The move had been hinted at earlier in the spring – Harsin said on March 25 that Pegues could help Auburn “in all three phases” – and it made sense given the Tigers’ talent at tight end and depth concerns following defensive tackle Jeremiah Wright’s torn ACL.
Harsin explained the thinking behind the move on April 10.
“A guy like Pegues, and really anybody like this on the team, you have those conversations of, ‘Anything you need me to do.’ He is athletic. He can do a lot of things,” Harsin said. “I think this position fits him. I think he is a really great culture guy to be in that room. I think he is a leader on this team.”