15 things we learned about the Auburn Tigers during spring practice

“He brings a lot of energy. He plays fast,” Monday said. “One thing about him is that he might get it wrong but he’s going to play 110 percent every play, and that’s the only thing I care about.”

Derek Mason isn’t set on one look

Mason’s arrival has brought a new 3-4 look to the Tigers’ defense, but the first-year coordinator has explained the team will utilize multiple schemes.

Above all else, Mason explained on March 22 that he wants to make the most of the talent Auburn has on hand.

“I think it's always about players, right? So when we talk about football, how do you put guys in the best possible position to, you know, permeate some success?” Mason said. “Coming in, we've got all different types. We've got big guys, we've got long guys. So like for me, it's a nice smorgasbord of players, man, who have different skillsets.”

Mason had a change of plans

Mason made a name for himself in the SEC while coaching at Vanderbilt, but he explained he was initially planning on coaching in the NFL in 2021. Then Harsin, who Mason already had a relationship with, reached out about coming to Auburn.