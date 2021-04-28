3 Auburn defensive backs hope to hear their names called at NFL Draft

Last April, former Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Ten months later, former Auburn cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoist the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV.
Auburn has a recent history of sending defensive backs to the league, and three more are hoping to join that list later this week.
Former safeties Jamien Sherwood and Jordyn Peters as well as former nickelback Christian Tutt are among the hundreds of college players hoping to hear their names called once the 2021 NFL Draft gets underway.
Sherwood stands as the highest touted of the three players, and for good reason. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Sherwood helped lock down the back side of the Tigers’ defense in 2020, and despite battling injuries during the second half of the season the junior wound up with 75 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.
Sherwood explained after Auburn’s Pro Day on March 18 that he doesn’t really compare himself to other safeties, but he likes to watch Seattle safety Jamal Adams, former Seattle safety Kam Chancellor, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and Denver safety Justin Simmons. Sherwood said he sees himself more as an enforcer rather than a ball hawk and made that point by stating that a receiver’s speed doesn’t amount to much when they run into a wall.
Sherwood is considered the 14th overall safety per ESPN’s draft board and the 187th overall player, which equates to him being selected around the sixth round.
Sherwood said most teams see him as either a box safety or a back-side linebacker, and he felt his performance in the day’s workouts proved he was capable of doing either. Sherwood’s size makes him a rarity at his position – his 34-inch arms are the longest recorded for a defensive back prospect in 15 years – and it’s a trait he thinks can be quite useful at the next level.
“On the playing field when you’re in press man, having those long arms to use as jumper cables helps you at the line of scrimmage,” Sherwood said. “Even if someone is far away, just reaching for them – just having those arms that long – it just comes in handy.”
Peters made plays on defense as well as on special teams. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Peters blocked four punts in his career with the Tigers, and he ended his senior season with 42 tackles, five passes defended and one interception.
Peters ran a 4.7 40-yard dash at Auburn’s Pro Day while also posting a 39.5-inch vertical, a 10-foot 4-inch broad jump and seven reps of 225 pounds on the bench. He said afterward he thought his overall performance was one that showed scouts his best football is still ahead.
Peters, who ESPN ranks as the 283rd overall prospect, will likely be one of countless players who have to show out on special teams to stick in the NFL. Fortunately for Peters, he has a proven background in doing just that.
“I want to be known as a versatile player out there on the field because that’s longevity. At the end of the day, if I can move from position to position, I have more value as a player,” Peters said. “I always pride myself on trying to learn as much as I can – learn as many positions as I can – just so I can be ready. If somebody gets hurt at another position, I’m also prepared to go jump in at that position.”
Tutt contributed mostly at nickelback for the Tigers last fall and ended his college career with another solid campaign. He recorded 31 tackles with one pass break-up and a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Tigers’ blowout victory over LSU. His season ended after nine games due to an injury he suffered against Texas A&M on Dec. 5.
Tutt’s offseason was a whirlwind – it appeared he was headed for the NFL before reportedly considering the transfer portal instead – and the drama didn’t end there. Tutt voiced his displeasure at Auburn’s Pro Day setup and said the players didn’t do all the positional drills he had been preparing for the previous three months.
Despite those obstacles, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Tutt remains persistent in his pursuit of a spot at the next level.
“Man, I’ve still got a lot to develop. I’m still working on my press technique because they play a lot of that in the league, especially in the slot,” Tutt said. “I feel like I’m a hard-working guy who can keep my head down and keep my nose clean. Try to learn from all the vets I can, even though some of the vets, they don’t like to help the young guys out. I’m going to try to learn as much as I can and do the best that I can and help the team in any way possible.”