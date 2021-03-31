5 Auburn football players to watch out for in what’s left of spring practice

Auburn’s scrimmage last Thursday acted as the de facto halfway point of the Tigers’ first spring under Bryan Harsin. The first six practices offered a chance for players to make an impression on the new coaching staff, but with nine practices – including the A-Day scrimmage on April 17 – to go there’s still plenty of time to turn heads.

Auburn is essentially starting over with Harsin running the show, which means players who were buried on the depth chart before now get an opportunity to prove themselves. A handful of Tigers notably took advantage in the first two weeks of spring, but the door is still open for others to step up in the time that remains.

Let’s take a look at five Auburn players to keep an eye on when practice picks back up next week.

Devan Barrett, senior running back: The Tigers were woefully thin at running back once Harsin took over, leading to Barrett moving back to running back after initially playing there and at defensive back when he arrived in 2017.

Barrett is one of only three scholarship running backs on campus right now – offensive coordinator Mike Bobo noted walk-on Jay Sharp has taken a handful of carries as well – but Harsin noted on March 20 that Barrett has been dealing with a slight knee injury early on.