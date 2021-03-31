5 Auburn football players to watch out for in what’s left of spring practice

Auburn’s scrimmage last Thursday acted as the de facto halfway point of the Tigers’ first spring under Bryan Harsin. The first six practices offered a chance for players to make an impression on the new coaching staff, but with nine practices – including the A-Day scrimmage on April 17 – to go there’s still plenty of time to turn heads.
Auburn is essentially starting over with Harsin running the show, which means players who were buried on the depth chart before now get an opportunity to prove themselves. A handful of Tigers notably took advantage in the first two weeks of spring, but the door is still open for others to step up in the time that remains.
Let’s take a look at five Auburn players to keep an eye on when practice picks back up next week.
Devan Barrett, senior running back: The Tigers were woefully thin at running back once Harsin took over, leading to Barrett moving back to running back after initially playing there and at defensive back when he arrived in 2017.
Barrett is one of only three scholarship running backs on campus right now – offensive coordinator Mike Bobo noted walk-on Jay Sharp has taken a handful of carries as well – but Harsin noted on March 20 that Barrett has been dealing with a slight knee injury early on.
Barrett will have more competition for playing time once true freshman Jarquez Hunter arrives this summer and if Auburn adds another back from the transfer portal. If he’s able to heal up and play well, it could make the difference in Barrett serving as necessary depth or actually taking carries come the fall.
Brenden Coffey, senior offensive tackle: Coffey and fellow junior college offensive tackle transfer Kilian Zierer were in an unfavorable situation last year since the pandemic limited summer workouts and significantly transformed what fall camp looked like. Those limitations put a greater emphasis on this year’s winter workouts, which Coffey appears to have taken advantage of since he weighed in 13 pounds heavier than he was last fall.
Coffey was put in a no-win situation last year in trying to play catch-up and compete for a starting spot on the line, though he ultimately played in five games thanks in part to Brodarious Hamm dealing with injuries.
The first-team offensive line this spring has looked exactly like it did for the brunt of 2020 – left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Keiondre Jones and Hamm at right tackle – but Coffey figures to be the lineman with the best shot at cracking the starting five.
Jaren Handy, junior EDGE: Handy hasn’t played a ton in his first two years at Auburn – he’s appeared in 14 of a possible 23 games through two seasons – but he showed flashes at the end of last season by getting a sack against Alabama and playing significant snaps against Mississippi State and Northwestern.
Handy ran with the second team at the EDGE position to start the spring, but senior TD Moultry’s absence from Thursday’s spring scrimmage could be a chance to move up. It’s unclear whether Moultry is injured or missed practice for a different reason – Harsin did not address his absence after the fact – but Handy might have a shot at playing with the ones and showing he belongs.
Marquis Burks, senior defensive tackle: Like Handy, Burks’ chance to shine could come at the expense of another Auburn player.
Sophomore defensive tackle Jeremiah Wright was one of the breakout players early in the spring and was working as part of the first-team defense, but his feel-good story hit a major snag Thursday when he tore the ACL in his left knee. His absence opens the door for Burks, a former junior college standout who only played in five games in 2020.
Burks worked in Wright’s place during the open periods of Auburn’s practice last Thursday, and he could use the upcoming practices to separate himself from the likes of sophomore Zykeivous Walker and true freshman Lee Hunter.
Devin Guice, senior defensive back: The former Opelika High School standout decided to exercise his extra year of eligibility for 2021, and it may result in him filling his biggest role yet for the Tigers.
Guice has only appeared in 11 games during his first four years at Auburn, but so far this spring he’s been in the mix on Derek Mason’s defense. Guice has stepped in at nickelback – a position Auburn needs to fill after Christian Tutt declared for the NFL draft – and his play early at the position drew praise from senior safety Smoke Monday.
Guice doesn’t have a grasp on the starting role yet, as junior Nehemiah Pritchett has also been working at nickel and is the presumptive starter after a productive 2020 season. Still, Guice still has a chance to play meaningful snaps this fall, and if he finishes the spring strong he could give Pritchett a run for his money.