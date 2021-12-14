5 Auburn recruiting targets to watch Wednesday as early signing period begins

After picking up two commitments on Monday, the Auburn Tigers are looking for more.
Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period, a three-day stretch during which 2022 recruits can sign their national letters of intent. The early period will be the first one at Auburn for head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff, who came on board in late December last year just in time to finalize the class in February.
After sitting near the back of the SEC in recruiting rankings for most of the year, Auburn has been working its way up the standings to start the week. The Tigers still have several needs to fill, but there are a number of recruits they appear to be very much in the mix for.
Several important targets for the Tigers are signing this week, with many of them ending the drama as soon as possible. Here are five Auburn targets to keep an eye on once the early signing period begins Wednesday:
Khurtiss Perry, four-star defensive lineman (247 Sports composite): The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Perry was a one-man wrecking crew on the defensive line at in-state Pike Road this season, which only furthered his status as one of the top recruits in Alabama this cycle. As such, Alabama and Auburn have been pursuing Perry aggressively, with Harsin, defensive coordinator Derek Mason, defensive line coach Nick Eason and outside linebackers coach Bert Watts visiting him on Sunday.
Perry has Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, UCF and Texas listed as his top five schools. He’ll announce his decision at 12 p.m. CT.
Darrius Clemons, four-star wide receiver: The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Clemons has been one of Auburn’s top receiver targets this fall, and his status became an even higher priority after target Antonio Williams committed to Clemson last week.
A Portland, Oregon native, Clemons’ chances of leaving his home state seemed to increase after Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal left for Miami (FL). There are, however, other challengers for Auburn, namely Michigan, the school Clemons visited last weekend.
The Wolverines are now in the mix for Clemons along with Auburn, Miami, Oregon and Penn State. He’ll announce his decision at 2 p.m. CT.
Robert Woodyard, four-star linebacker: Like Perry, Woodyard’s decision will likely involve the Tigers or the Crimson Tide.
A Mobile native from Williamson High School – the alma mater of Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary – Woodyard committed to Alabama in June 2020 but is leaving the door open for a flip to the Tigers. He is fresh off a senior season in which he had 84 solo tackles and 12 tackles for a loss and would fill a real need for an Auburn squad that is set to lose starting linebackers Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Woodyard has not announced when he’ll be making his decision on Wednesday.
Justin Williams, four-star running back: Auburn appeared to get in the mix for Williams in the last few weeks: the Tigers offered him a scholarship on Nov. 27, running backs coach Carnell Williams visited him on Dec. 2 and he took an official visit on Dec. 4.
Auburn is in pursuit of another running back in TreVonte’ Citizen, but Citizen’s decision to wait until February makes the 6-foot, 205-pound Williams the focus for now. Williams announced Auburn and Tennessee as his top two schools on Dec. 7.
Williams will get things started early on Wednesday, as he will announce at 7 a.m. CT.
Camden Brown, three-star wide receiver: As mentioned with Clemons, Auburn’s need at receiver is considerable. That is what’s made Brown an important prospect for the Tigers in the lead-up to Wednesday.
A former Pitt commit, Brown officially visited Auburn on Dec. 4 then was visited by Auburn wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau on Dec. 9. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Brown is coming off a strong senior season in which he had 483 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Brown plans to announce his decision at 11 a.m. CT.