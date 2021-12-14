5 Auburn recruiting targets to watch Wednesday as early signing period begins

After picking up two commitments on Monday, the Auburn Tigers are looking for more.

Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period, a three-day stretch during which 2022 recruits can sign their national letters of intent. The early period will be the first one at Auburn for head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff, who came on board in late December last year just in time to finalize the class in February.

After sitting near the back of the SEC in recruiting rankings for most of the year, Auburn has been working its way up the standings to start the week. The Tigers still have several needs to fill, but there are a number of recruits they appear to be very much in the mix for.

Several important targets for the Tigers are signing this week, with many of them ending the drama as soon as possible. Here are five Auburn targets to keep an eye on once the early signing period begins Wednesday: