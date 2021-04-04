5 important questions Auburn football can answer by the end of spring practice

The good news for Nix is he has two coaches in Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo who have built their reputations on developing effective quarterbacks. Bobo mentioned on March 22 that Nix is keying in on his footwork and his progressions, and during the Tigers’ open practice on March 20 Harsin repeatedly took Nix aside and discussed several plays after the fact.

Nix’s talent is undeniable, but harnessing his ability and doing so consistently has yet to happen. The A-Day scrimmage should offer an early glimpse at Harsin and Bobo’s early influence on Nix.

2. How different will this year’s offensive line look?

Last year’s offensive line had almost nothing break its way.

The group had to break in four new starters, dealt with a wild pandemic-affected preseason and then went through a fall camp during which it didn’t have the same five starters together for any given week. The Tigers played seven different linemen in the first two games and had settled on a starting five until right guard Brandon Council suffered a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 24, which put the lineup in flux once again.

Injury issues for offensive tackles Alec Jackson and Brodarious Hamm down the stretch of the season only made the situation worse.