5 questions Auburn must answer with 5 regular season games to go

With seven games in the books, things are looking up for the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn holds a 5-2 record in Bryan Harsin’s first season and has some momentum on its side in SEC play. The Tigers are 2-1 in conference action – with the lone loss coming against No. 1 Georgia – and are riding high after a commanding 38-23 victory over Arkansas last Saturday.
The Tigers were treated to a bye week following their 15-point win over the Razorbacks, which allowed everyone a chance to exhale and take a step back.
Let’s take a look at five questions Auburn must answer if the Tigers want to maximize their final five games of the regular season.
Can Bo Nix keep up his strong play?
Nix had people really wondering if this was the year for the junior quarterback by taking care of business in two easy victories to open the season then having a so-so showing at Penn State. The wheels promptly fell off against Georgia State – a game during which Nix was benched – before the three-year starter came back strong with an unforgettable performance at LSU.
Nix had a solid game against Georgia that was derailed due to a poor performance by the receivers before putting together one of the most complete games of his collegiate career at Arkansas.
Nix received plenty of criticism this fall, but over the past three weeks he’s proven himself up for the challenge of putting Auburn in position to win each week. He’ll have to keep it up against a challenging second half slate that includes Texas A&M, South Carolina and Alabama, three teams that are all in the top-half of the conference in total defense.
Is Tank Bigsby due to break out?
One of the biggest surprises this fall has been the lack of big games from Bigsby, who wowed as a true freshman last fall but hasn’t taken the step forward most expected.
While Bigsby has had his share of plays and leads Auburn in rushing, he’s not exactly setting himself apart from some of his peers. Bigsby is sixth in rushing yards in the SEC, and against conference opponents he’s averaging just over 12 carries for 41 yards with two rushing touchdowns.
Bigsby’s lack of big games can be partly attributed to the Tigers’ game plans considering Nix has been asked to throw quite a bit in those three SEC games. Still, Bigsby has the talent to be the conference’s top tailback, and his play will be crucial if Auburn wants to win the West.
Will someone other than Kobe Hudson step up at wide receiver?
The biggest question all offseason would be who would replace the production of Seth Williams, Anthony Schwarz and Eli Stove, and for the most part that question still remains.
Hudson has been Auburn’s most consistent receiver, and even though Demetris Robertson leads the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns the Georgia transfer just now seems to be settling into his role. There are other players who have shown flashes as well, including senior Shedrick Jackson and sophomore Ja’Varrius Johnson, the latter of whom caught a 39-yard touchdown against Arkansas.
Auburn’s receiving corps seems to be trending in the right direction following big games by Robertson and Johnson against the Razorbacks, and the increased usage of tight ends in the passing game can further help the Tigers’ cause.
Still, the next few games will see Auburn face off with some of the conference’s top offenses, which means the receivers need to make plays when the opportunities present themselves.
Is the defense able to play well if Owen Pappoe misses more time?
Auburn has had a significant absence on defense with the loss of junior linebacker Owen Pappoe, who left the Penn State game early with an apparent leg injury and has not played in the Tigers’ last four games.
The Tigers have fared well without him thanks in large part to senior Chandler Wooten – who sits second on the team with 52 tackles – but the prospect of playing without arguably their best player on either side of the ball isn’t a promising one.
Pappoe’s status going forward remains uncertain; Harsin told reporters Wednesday he was hopeful Pappoe would be back soon, though the first-year head coach has said that before. When it comes to must-have games against Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Alabama, the Tigers will most certainly be in better shape if No. 0 is manning the second level of the defense.
Can Auburn set up yet another Iron Bowl to remember?
A lot can change between now and Nov. 27, but there’s a realistic possibility that Auburn’s annual showdown with Alabama determines who plays in this year’s SEC Championship Game.
Three SEC West teams – Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss – all have one conference loss, and if the Tigers beat the Rebels on Oct. 30 they would provide themselves with some cushion for one more SEC loss before the Iron Bowl. Tiebreakers involving the Rebels as well as Texas A&M are feasible, but if things fall into place just so, the Tigers could host the Crimson Tide with a chance to advance to Atlanta for the first time in four years.
To set that up, of course, Auburn has to take care of business over the next month of play.