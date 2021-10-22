5 questions Auburn must answer with 5 regular season games to go

Nix received plenty of criticism this fall, but over the past three weeks he’s proven himself up for the challenge of putting Auburn in position to win each week. He’ll have to keep it up against a challenging second half slate that includes Texas A&M, South Carolina and Alabama, three teams that are all in the top-half of the conference in total defense.

Is Tank Bigsby due to break out?

One of the biggest surprises this fall has been the lack of big games from Bigsby, who wowed as a true freshman last fall but hasn’t taken the step forward most expected.

While Bigsby has had his share of plays and leads Auburn in rushing, he’s not exactly setting himself apart from some of his peers. Bigsby is sixth in rushing yards in the SEC, and against conference opponents he’s averaging just over 12 carries for 41 yards with two rushing touchdowns.

Bigsby’s lack of big games can be partly attributed to the Tigers’ game plans considering Nix has been asked to throw quite a bit in those three SEC games. Still, Bigsby has the talent to be the conference’s top tailback, and his play will be crucial if Auburn wants to win the West.

Will someone other than Kobe Hudson step up at wide receiver?