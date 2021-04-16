5 storylines to watch for in Auburn football’s A-Day scrimmage

After a four-month wait, football is finally back in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers return to the field at 1 p.m. Saturday for their A-Day intrasquad scrimmage, which is effectively the final act of spring practice for the Tigers. Saturday’s scrimmage will have a little more meaning this year given it will be the first A-Day for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff.

Auburn’s open spring practices and interviews with players and coaches have given us a glimpse at what the team might look like this fall, but Saturday’s scrimmage will provide a chance to evaluate the Tigers a little more thoroughly.

While some aspects of the team — such as special teams — may not be featured much in the controlled scrimmage, there will still be plenty of areas of interest worth keeping an eye on. Here are five storylines to pay attention to when the Blue team and Orange team square off on Saturday afternoon.

How do Bo Nix and the other Auburn quarterbacks look?

It’s no secret that the development of rising junior quarterback Bo Nix has been the center of attention this offseason, and Saturday’s scrimmage will be an early test of what Nix has picked up from Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.