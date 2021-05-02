7 Auburn players that could be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

The last three days were life-changing for a handful of Auburn Tigers.

Four Auburn players were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, while a few others are in the mix of joining teams as undrafted free agents. The close of the draft on Saturday afternoon allows everyone to look ahead to next year and the upcoming group of players.

It’s very early to be projecting what the 2022 draft class will look like, but Auburn will likely send several players to the league once again.

So, who might be selected when the draft rolls around this time next year? Here are seven Auburn players that could very well hear their names called in 2022, starting with the rising seniors and working our way down.

Roger McCreary, senior cornerback: McCreary might have been selected in this year’s draft, but he decided to return to Auburn as a key part of a secondary that will feature a handful of proven pieces.

McCreary impressed the Auburn coaching staff back in 2019 with his emergence among the defensive backs. He followed that up with a strong 2020 campaign in which he was the team’s top cornerback and recorded 45 tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions.