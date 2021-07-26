7 things we learned from the Auburn Tigers' turn at SEC Media Days

The Auburn Tigers’ time at the podium during last week’s SEC Media Days wasn’t flashy, but they still provided valuable nuggets of information.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe took turns answering questions from the media Thursday as the 14th and final session of the four-day event.
The responses from the trio didn’t turn many onlookers’ heads — especially not from Harsin, whose time at the main stage featured a near-15 minute opening statement followed by only three questions from the crowd — but there were still important updates on various topics as well as insight from all three.
Here are seven takeaways we haven’t already discussed when it comes to Auburn’s appearance in Hoover.
Nix is feeling more comfortable under center
Is this the year? Will Bo Nix improve so much under this new offense?
Time will tell if the meme that became a punchline during the Tigers’ A-Day spring game actually comes true, but Auburn’s junior quarterback said all the right things about his adjustment in the team’s new offensive scheme orchestrated by coordinator Mike Bobo.
One of the more intriguing parts of Nix’s conversation Thursday was about lining up under center, something he practically never did in his first two years but an aspect of the offense he’ll see much more this fall. He described how different that setup is in terms of how he actually sees the difference as compared to standing back in the shotgun formation, and he said he found he really enjoyed the alignment.
“It provided a different vantage point, a different way of seeing things. I felt like it literally got me closer to the ball, so I was closer to the defense. I can keep my eyes up the whole time,” Nix said. “No matter how much we're under center, that's a different dynamic to our offense, which I'm excited about. I learned a lot about being under center. I've never really been there in the past, so for moving forward, obviously, the NFL guys are all a lot under center.”
Nix is looking to improve his accuracy
One of the major knocks on Nix through two years as the Tigers’ starter has been his accuracy. The hope that he would take a step forward as a sophomore didn’t come to fruition, as he only completed 59.9 percent of his passes — which was 10th out of 12 qualifying SEC quarterbacks.
Nix has heard all the criticism about his game — something else he talked about at Media Days — but he explained one of the areas he’s really tried to improve in this offseason has been making those difficult throws that eluded him far too often while at Auburn.
“I probably could mention a bunch of things that I could improve on, but one of the things is just making the tight-window throws that I know I can make,” Nix said. “Throwing people open, it's just one of those gifts that Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes have — especially Patrick Mahomes, when you've got Tyreek Hill and guys like that. So, helping my receivers out and helping them with their experience, throwing those guys open so they can understand what it's like to run routes and fit in tight windows and gain experience for themselves.”
Nix and Pappoe like Tony Fair’s confidence
Former UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair has wasted little time in fitting in with the Tigers.
Fair has been outspoken on social media since arriving at Auburn, which included a tweet on July 18 in which he wrote, “We comin to take the head off the ELEPHANT,” a clear reference to rival Alabama.
Nix and Pappoe were each asked about Fair’s statement, and both approved of Fair’s confidence in taking on the defending national champions.
“That quote, obviously it's a confident quote. I hope he's coming to take the head off the elephant. I hope he's not coming to get the head taken off the Tiger,” Nix said. “I'm excited. I'm happy he said that because everybody at Auburn should come in with the mindset of beating Alabama, and that's just important to us. It's important to me.
“Moving forward, especially this year, having it back home, obviously, it is exciting to play the Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It's going to be one of the biggest, loudest games of the year. It always is. So we're just excited.”
“I love it. I love the confidence,” Pappoe said. “It's the biggest rivalry in the country, in my opinion. It's just what comes with it.”
Juwon Gaston is headed the JUCO route
One of Auburn’s would-be true freshmen is headed elsewhere.
Harsin confirmed Thursday that Juwon Gaston, a three-star cornerback from Carver-Montgomery, will not enroll at Auburn and will instead attend a junior college. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Gaston was one of six recruits who signed with the Tigers in February to give the team 17 signees in the 2021 class.
Harsin could not say whether or not the team would re-recruit Gaston out of JUCO due to the NCAA’s rules regarding commenting on recruits. Gaston joins Kamal Hadden and Hal Presley as three 2021 signees who will instead be playing elsewhere this fall.
Injury bug has mostly stayed away
While Auburn dealt with a handful of injuries during spring practice, Harsin explained the Tigers appear to be in good shape for fall camp.
Harsin pointed to defensive tackle Jeremiah Wright, who tore his ACL during spring ball, as the only player he expects to still be dealing with a serious injury once fall camp opens on August 5. While Harsin noted there were a few hamstring injuries and maybe a twisted ankle here or there, he said everyone besides Wright should be set once the team reconvenes with just under a month to go before the season opener against Akron.
Harsin specifically named wide receivers Ze’Vian Capers, JJ Evans and Shedrick Jackson as well as Brandon Council as the players who were limited in the spring but are now expected to be a full go.
Pappoe sees a bright future for linebackers
With junior season in sight, Pappoe has established himself as one of the Tigers’ best players and a leader in the middle of the defense. Based on what he’s seen this offseason, he thinks there’s plenty of productive linebackers around him.
Pappoe made sure to shout out his two fellow veteran linebackers in Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten before speaking highly of the younger players at his position.
“Wesley Steiner has really stepped up this offseason. He's shown a lot of growth from his freshman year. As far as the linebacker room goes, the future is going to be bright with him. Kam Brown, he's another sophomore, he's been coming along, too, and picking up the plays,” Pappoe said. “Desmond Tisdol, he's been coming along, too. He's been meeting with me, meeting with Chan and Zakoby, watching film and correcting things and trying to get better. The future's going to be bright in the Auburn linebacker room.”
Working in the weight room
Pappoe was one of the first players during the spring to laud the work of new strength coach Jeff Pitman, and the junior linebacker said the team would look like Marines by the time the fall arrived.
While Pappoe and his teammates still have plenty of work to do, on Thursday he once again praised Pitman as well as the other players for their efforts throughout the offseason.
“I think we're one of the hardest-working teams in the country. I love what Coach Pit has done with us. Everybody feels strong. Everybody feels healthy,” Pappoe said. “We had testing not too long ago. People were putting up freak numbers; had a little combine going. It's really going to help us out this season. We're going to be feeling strong, feeling good all the way through.”
While answering another question, Pappoe mentioned true freshman Jarquez Hunter is already squatting 600 pounds.