7 things we learned from the Auburn Tigers' turn at SEC Media Days

“It provided a different vantage point, a different way of seeing things. I felt like it literally got me closer to the ball, so I was closer to the defense. I can keep my eyes up the whole time,” Nix said. “No matter how much we're under center, that's a different dynamic to our offense, which I'm excited about. I learned a lot about being under center. I've never really been there in the past, so for moving forward, obviously, the NFL guys are all a lot under center.”

Nix is looking to improve his accuracy

One of the major knocks on Nix through two years as the Tigers’ starter has been his accuracy. The hope that he would take a step forward as a sophomore didn’t come to fruition, as he only completed 59.9 percent of his passes — which was 10th out of 12 qualifying SEC quarterbacks.

Nix has heard all the criticism about his game — something else he talked about at Media Days — but he explained one of the areas he’s really tried to improve in this offseason has been making those difficult throws that eluded him far too often while at Auburn.