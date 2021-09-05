‘A big moment for Auburn’: running back Tank Bigsby couldn’t contain excitement on 1st score

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby is typically seen as someone who keeps his play as his only focus, but the sophomore couldn’t contain himself Saturday night.
Bigsby delivered a highlight reel-worthy play with a big first-quarter run that he capped off in jubilation. He took his fourth carry of the game to his left, identified space between left guard Brandon Council and center Nick Brahms and raced through the hole toward Akron’s second level.
Bigsby raced past the only Zip within striking distance by the time he reached the 15-yard line, at which point the sophomore let himself enjoy the moment. The crowd of 83,821 in Jordan-Hare Stadium was by far the most Bigsby had played in front of before, and he reveled in their excitement by fist-pumping his way through the final few yards.
For Bigsby, the scene in Auburn was something worth celebrating.
“I was just very excited, you know? First one of the season with my teammates. It was a big moment. It was a big moment for Auburn at the time,” Bigsby said. “I just had the energy, and I just celebrated. I felt like I needed to celebrate, and I did.”
The early rushing score proved to just be the start for Bigsby.
Bigsby made the most of Auburn’s 60-10 victory over Akron by taking 13 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He ended the night averaging 9.2 yards per carry, surpassing his performance last December against Texas A&M (8.4 per carry) as his career-best mark.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin complimented Bigsby for running hard in the victory. His play was crucial for a Tigers’ offense that scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight drives and got points on all eight of those possessions.
In Bigsby’s opinion, the offense’s overall production stems from what he and his teammates have put in during the offseason.
“With all the things we've been getting ready for in this offense, over and over again, it was no surprise,” Bigsby said. “After all the hard work we put in — we worked our tails off all summer with the same plays, working over and over again on the same plays. We got the little things right, so it was no surprise. It just happened because we did the little things right. It was no surprise.”