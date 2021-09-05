‘A big moment for Auburn’: running back Tank Bigsby couldn’t contain excitement on 1st score

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby is typically seen as someone who keeps his play as his only focus, but the sophomore couldn’t contain himself Saturday night.

Bigsby delivered a highlight reel-worthy play with a big first-quarter run that he capped off in jubilation. He took his fourth carry of the game to his left, identified space between left guard Brandon Council and center Nick Brahms and raced through the hole toward Akron’s second level.

Bigsby raced past the only Zip within striking distance by the time he reached the 15-yard line, at which point the sophomore let himself enjoy the moment. The crowd of 83,821 in Jordan-Hare Stadium was by far the most Bigsby had played in front of before, and he reveled in their excitement by fist-pumping his way through the final few yards.

For Bigsby, the scene in Auburn was something worth celebrating.

“I was just very excited, you know? First one of the season with my teammates. It was a big moment. It was a big moment for Auburn at the time,” Bigsby said. “I just had the energy, and I just celebrated. I felt like I needed to celebrate, and I did.”

The early rushing score proved to just be the start for Bigsby.