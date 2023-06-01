Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

While last year’s NCAA Regional bid was a first for Auburn baseball under Butch Thompson, this year’s regional is an outright first for the program, as it’ll mark the only time that the Tigers have hosted an NCAA Regional in back-to-back seasons.

“It’s a big step for this program,” Auburn centerfielder Kason Howell said. “Super excited. Like Coach Thompson said, it’s the first time in program history. So, it’s a milestone that this program has reached and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The Tigers found out that piece of history Sunday evening, being announced as one of 16 NCAA Tournament host sites in the prelude to Monday morning’s selection show. It was there the Tigers learned they’d be the No. 13 overall seed, hosting second-seeded Southern Miss, third-seeded Samford and fourth-seeded Penn beginning June 2 at Plainsman Park.

“The biggest takeaway is (this is) the first time in our program history for Auburn baseball to host back-to-back Regionals at Plainsman Park is a big, big deal and a credit to our assistant coaches, all of our staff and these amazing players that have brought consistency to the program,” Thompson said. “Last year was pretty special here, and to be able to do it again, I’m looking forward to it.”

This weekend’s regional marks the sixth regional to ever be played at Plainsman Park, the first of which came in 1978. Since then, Auburn has hosted in 1999, 2003, 2010 and last season, during its run to the 2022 Men’s College World Series. The Tigers have gone a combined 12-7 in those five regionals, though they’ve only won two of them, achieving that feat in 1999 and 2022.

Since Thompson came to Auburn in 2016, Auburn is 11-2 in regional play. It hasn’t lost a regional game since 2017, losing the finale of that year’s Tallahassee Regional 6-0 to Florida State.

The postseason’s been a highpoint of Thompson’s eight years on the Plains. He’s now gotten five NCAA Tournament appearances in seven opportunities, and including Super Regionals and College World Series appearances, his teams have played in 27 postseason games and have a combined record of 17-10.

“Hopefully the best is yet to come,” Thompson said. “There’s still a lot of boxes we haven’t checked.”

In Howell’s eyes, it won’t take anything groundbreaking to come out of this weekend with a ticket to a Super Regional, whether that be at fourth-seeded Clemson or if Auburn welcomes a potential upset squad from that regional.

“It’s just going to take doing what we’ve been doing the past two months or so,” Howell said. “It’s not going to take anything new, because I think when we play baseball like we know how to that we can beat anybody.”