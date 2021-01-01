A bitter ending: Auburn can’t keep up with Northwestern in Citrus Bowl loss

ORLANDO — Friday’s Citrus Bowl offered Auburn a chance to end a rough 2020 season on a high note.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, issues that plagued the team for most of the year proved too much to overcome against Northwestern.
The Tigers hung with the Wildcats for most of Friday’s action, but Auburn’s inconsistent offense coupled with some crucial second-half plays by Northwestern left the Tigers with a 35-19 loss.
The game was an ugly one at times for the Auburn offense, which was 2-of-13 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth.
Northwestern (7-2) never trailed in the contest, but the Wildcats were unable to put the game on ice until late in the second half.
Auburn (6-5) had cut the Wildcats’ lead to 14-13 on Elijah Canion’s 57-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Bo Nix in the third quarter, but Northwestern answered after both teams traded stalled-out drives.
Ramsey had shined at times behind center against the Wildcats, and he did so again by leading yet another impressive possession. The Wildcats piled up 87 yards over nine plays, the final one coming when Ramsey saw an opening and took off on a 30-yard touchdown run.
Ramsey’s lone rushing touchdown of the afternoon left Auburn in a 21-13 hole with 1:34 to go in the third quarter. He took home MVP honors after ending the game 24-of-35 passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 10 times for 50 yards and another score.
The Tigers had issues all day on third and fourth down, and it proved too much following Ramsey’s rushing score.
Auburn running back Shaun Shivers was stopped short on third-and-2 — leaving the Tigers with only one conversion on 10 third downs at the time — before the Tigers tried to convert the fourth-and-1 from midfield. Nix was stuffed on his ensuing sneak attempt, which sent the Northwestern sideline into a frenzy and gave the Wildcats ideal field position.
Seven plays later, Northwestern running back Cam Porter pushed forward on a one-yard rushing touchdown to create a 28-13 contest with 12:13 left on the clock. The score left the Wildcats celebrating yet another score while the Tigers were simply looking to catch their breath.
Unfortunately for Auburn, it suffered injury after insult following Porter’s rushing touchdown.
The Tigers had no margin for error down three touchdowns, but the situation took a turn when Nix went down with an apparent leg injury on the first play of the ensuing possession. Cord Sandberg stepped in with Nix sidelined for two plays before Shivers fumbled on a third-and-short, which left the Wildcats on the Auburn 24-yard line with a chance to put the game out of reach.
Auburn’s defense had stretches where it truly limited Northwestern’s offense. The next possession was not one of them.
The Wildcats were methodical in working the clock while drawing closer to the goal line, as they ran six plays and erased just over three-and-a-half minutes. Ramsey made the most of that sixth play by hitting Rile Lees in the corner of the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown to leave Auburn down 22 points.
Auburn running back D.J. Williams found the end zone with 4:41 to go to cut the deficit down to 35-19, but it was far too little and far too late for the Tigers.
The one-sided close to the bowl game followed a two-quarter run in which a short-handed Auburn squad truly seemed to be in contention.
Auburn played without seven starters Friday, and after three Northwestern possessions the Tigers found themselves down two touchdowns. Despite the unfavorable situation, Auburn didn’t go away quietly.
The Auburn defense buckled down considerably in the second quarter by limiting Northwestern to only 44 yards and preventing the Wildcats from tacking on any more points. The Auburn offense, meanwhile, showed its first true signs of consistency yet still wound up struggling to finish strong.
Auburn had two drives that reached at least the Northwestern 27-yard line in the second quarter, but neither ended in the end zone. Tigers kicker Anders Carlson connected on a pair of field goals — one from 50 yards out and the other from 27 — to leave Northwestern with a 14-6 lead at halftime.
The Tigers’ offense needed a spark to start the second half, and it got one from Canion. The freshman receiver entered the bowl game without a reception this season, and after making his first career catch earlier in the game he made his second one truly worthwhile.
Canion was all alone down the right sideline when Nix fired his way almost midway through the third quarter. Canion made a spinning catch and raced downfield, eventually dragging a Northwestern defender in the process before stiff-arming the would-be tackler and scoring.
Canion’s 57-yard reception and Carlson’s extra point cut the Wildcats’ lead to 14-13 with 8:32 to go in the third quarter. He ended the afternoon with three receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown; Nix, meanwhile, was 25-of-42 passing for 292 yards and one touchdown and also had 10 carries for 32 yards.
Auburn seemed in trouble in the game’s early going before its defense finally locked in.
Northwestern received the game’s opening kick and wasted little time in driving downfield, as Ramsey led a quick nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 35-yard touchdown pass to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
The Wildcats padded their lead later in the quarter with a 10-play drive — which included Ramsey’s 19-yard pass to Lees on fourth-and-8 — that culminated with Ramsey’s six-yard touchdown pass to John Raine with 3:14 to go in the opening quarter.