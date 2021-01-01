A bitter ending: Auburn can’t keep up with Northwestern in Citrus Bowl loss

The Wildcats were methodical in working the clock while drawing closer to the goal line, as they ran six plays and erased just over three-and-a-half minutes. Ramsey made the most of that sixth play by hitting Rile Lees in the corner of the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown to leave Auburn down 22 points.

Auburn running back D.J. Williams found the end zone with 4:41 to go to cut the deficit down to 35-19, but it was far too little and far too late for the Tigers.

The one-sided close to the bowl game followed a two-quarter run in which a short-handed Auburn squad truly seemed to be in contention.

Auburn played without seven starters Friday, and after three Northwestern possessions the Tigers found themselves down two touchdowns. Despite the unfavorable situation, Auburn didn’t go away quietly.

The Auburn defense buckled down considerably in the second quarter by limiting Northwestern to only 44 yards and preventing the Wildcats from tacking on any more points. The Auburn offense, meanwhile, showed its first true signs of consistency yet still wound up struggling to finish strong.