If Week 1’s win against UMass was a test for Auburn’s run defense, the unit’s final grade certainly wasn’t failure, but it wasn’t a gold star either.

There were absolutely some positives. The Tigers only gave up 23 yards on the ground following halftime, with just two of UMass’ 10 second-half carries going for 10 or more yards. Still, there was a lot to be desired, as the first half ended with 117 rush yards allowed and UMass averaged 6.8 sack-adjusted yards per carry for the entire contest.

For a unit that was spoken about with some concern in fall camp, the issues that were present for Auburn’s run defense against the Minutemen could rear their head in an uglier form in Week 2. That’s because Auburn’s opponent, the Cal Golden Bears, pulled out a Week 1 victory with one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the nation.

Cal blew past North Texas for a 58-21 road win, and it rushed for 357 yards and six touchdowns, doing so while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Four different Golden Bears averaged 5-plus yards per carry, one of which was running back Jaydn Ott. He had a game-high 188 rush yards and averaged 9.4 yards per touch.

In all, the Golden Bears logged 669 yards against the Mean Green, which is the fourth-highest single-game total in the program’s history.

“Offensively, they’re extremely scary,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “That tailback is, he’s one of the best ones I’ve seen. Obviously they had 670 yards, I think it was, last week. (They) Go fast. They got about 100 plays in the game.”

A year ago, Cal had one of the worst rushing offenses in the FBS, averaging the 99th most yards per carry while being one of 10 teams to average fewer than 100 rush yards per contest and one of 11 to score 10 or fewer rushing touchdowns. Through one week of 2023, the Golden Bears couldn’t be further from that identity.

With its Week 1 rushing clinic, Cal’s rushing offense is tied for No. 3 in the FBS in rushing touchdowns, No. 5 in the FBS in yards per game, and it’s one of 26 teams to average 6 or more yards per carry.

That’ll be a steep task for Auburn, which is allowing the 21st-most yards per carry in FBS before adjusting for sack yards. It’s something Ott, who’s top-10 nationally in yards per carry and top-five in rush yards, understands.

“I think there’s a lot of focus on the name Auburn, and what I see on film is just, like, not really in comparison to what their name is,” Ott said Wednesday. “I just want to get that into my guys’ heads. A name doesn’t mean anything. At the end of the day, they’re still human and we have just as much of a chance as they do.”