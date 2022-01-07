A closer look at 3 of Auburn’s targets in the transfer portal

The 2021 season might be over for the Auburn Tigers, but Bryan Harsin and his staff still have plenty of work left to do.

The Tigers’ preparation for their 2022 campaign will include plenty of recruiting, not only through the traditional high school route but also with the transfer portal. Auburn has immediate needs at several positions on its roster, and the chance to add proven college players over promising high school prospects will likely be too good to pass up.

The biggest questions are who Auburn is pursuing and who the Tigers will actually land.

While we cannot answer the second question, we do know at least three players Auburn is trying to land through the transfer portal. Let’s take a closer a look at those three players, what they bring to the table and how important they’re potential additions would be.

Casey Thompson, quarterback, Texas

Player info: Thompson spent four years at Texas, including a 2021 season during which he threw for 2,113 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.