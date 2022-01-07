A closer look at 3 of Auburn’s targets in the transfer portal

The 2021 season might be over for the Auburn Tigers, but Bryan Harsin and his staff still have plenty of work left to do.
The Tigers’ preparation for their 2022 campaign will include plenty of recruiting, not only through the traditional high school route but also with the transfer portal. Auburn has immediate needs at several positions on its roster, and the chance to add proven college players over promising high school prospects will likely be too good to pass up.
The biggest questions are who Auburn is pursuing and who the Tigers will actually land.
While we cannot answer the second question, we do know at least three players Auburn is trying to land through the transfer portal. Let’s take a closer a look at those three players, what they bring to the table and how important they’re potential additions would be.
Casey Thompson, quarterback, Texas
Player info: Thompson spent four years at Texas, including a 2021 season during which he threw for 2,113 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Thompson started the year as the backup to redshirt freshman Hudson Card before Thompson got the start against Rice in the Longhorns’ third game. Thompson wound up starting 10 games for a Longhorns’ squad that finished 5-7.
Over the course of three seasons, Thompson has completed 63.8 percent of his attempts for 2,422 yards with 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
Eligibility: Thompson has up to two years of eligibility remaining.
What we know: Thompson’s father, former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson, told The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman on Wednesday that his son’s list of top schools included Nebraska, Oklahoma, Auburn, Indiana and Missouri.
Tale of the tape: The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Thompson offers a lot to like on film.
Going through a few of his games from 2020 and 2021, Thompson has a lot of physical attributes in his favor. He possesses a strong arm and generally uses smooth footwork in the pocket – especially when pressure presents itself. Thompson showed a knack for being nimble and deftly avoiding oncoming rushers, and when he scrambled he showed an ability to recognize lanes and exploit defenses.
While Thompson didn’t have many designed runs, he proved he was capable of picking up significant yards with his feet when the opportunities presented themselves.
The biggest concern coming off watching Thompson this season was his decision-making.
At times Thompson seemed to trust his arm strength a bit too much, which was apparent in either deep shots that were in danger of being intercepted or attempts made on the run that were inaccurate.
Thompson had a few notable mistakes in Texas’ loss against Oklahoma State back on Oct. 16: in the second quarter he stared down his intended target on a pass that was intercepted and returned 85 yards for a touchdown, and in the fourth he attempted to scramble on a must-have fourth down and was stopped well short of the line to gain.
Thompson has the athletic ability to be a valuable playmaker on a competitive team; whether or not he sharpens his consistency will determine if that comes to pass.
Value if added: Bo Nix’s departure for Oregon opened the door to Auburn adding through the portal, and even after the Tigers landed former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada there seems a real possibility they aren’t done there.
While Thompson would have to beat out Calzada, rising junior TJ Finley, rising redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis and true freshman Holden Geriner, Thompson would join the Tigers as the presumptive favorite to start come the fall.
Antwane Wells Jr., wide receiver, James Madison
Player info: Wells leaves James Madison as one of the most productive receivers in Dukes program history. In just two years, Wells had 116 receptions for 1,853 yards and 21 touchdowns – including a 2021 campaign during which he had 83 receptions for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns, all of which set new program records.
Wells stands third in program history in career receiving touchdowns and ninth in career receptions and career receiving yards.
Eligibility: Wells has up to three years of eligibility remaining.
What we know: Wells picked up an offer from Auburn on Wednesday. Per his Twitter account, he’s picked up offers from 10 other schools, including Miami (FL), Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Tale of the tape: Wells might have only spent two years at James Madison, but in that time he became a player who some believe can play professionally when his time comes.
At 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, Wells boasts the combination of size and speed that makes him a natural target for many FBS programs. His talent as an outside receiver was easy to see, as he routinely displayed an excellent first step off the snap of the ball and demonstrated deceptive route-running. He was consistent in creating separation down the field and was sure-handed when the ball was thrown his way.
Value if added: Auburn’s receiving corps largely lacks experience entering 2022, a problem the group also had entering Harsin’s first season at the helm. Wells would likely step in as an immediate starter for the Tigers and could fill the void left by sophomore Kobe Hudson’s recent departure.
O’Cyrus Torrence, offensive guard, UL-Lafayette
Player info: Torrence held his own up front throughout his time with the Ragin’ Cajuns. He started at offensive guard the past three seasons and received first team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for his play last fall.
Per Pro Football Focus, Torrence graded out as the fourth-best offensive guard in the FBS in 2021.
Eligibility: Torrence has up to two years of eligibility remaining.
What we know: Torrence picked up an offer from Auburn on Tuesday. Per his Twitter account, he’s also picked up offers from Clemson, Ole Miss and Michigan State.
Tale of the tape: Torrence got a big test right off the bat in 2021 with the Ragin’ Cajuns playing at Texas, and his play in that game won’t be overlooked as more Power 5 schools come calling. Torrence blocked noticeably well for the Ragin’ Cajuns’ run game – a considerable amount of which was designed toward Torrence’s side – and held his own in pass protection.
Outside just that game, Torrence had a tendency of finishing blocks well and rarely found himself driven back in the run game.
Value if added: Auburn’s offensive line is its biggest area of concern entering 2022, which makes landing Torrence a high priority. He would enter the program as an immediate starter and would likely handle one of the guard positions with rising junior Keiondre Jones manning the other.