A closer look at Auburn’s 12 new players after national signing day

What could have been a wild, hectic day for Auburn football Wednesday proved to be anything but.
The first day of the December early signing period was a rather pedestrian one for Auburn, which saw few changes as well as a couple of late recruiting victories in the aftermath of Gus Malzahn’s dismissal as head coach. Auburn inked 12 players in its 2021 class, with interim head coach Kevin Steele hinting that a 13th is coming Friday.
Let’s take a closer look at the 12 players who signed. The players are in order according to 247 Sports’ composite ratings.
Grant Calcaterra (Oklahoma transfer)
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Santa Margarita, Cali.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Four-star (High school rating)
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 234 pounds
2020 Stats: Did not play. In five games in 2019, Calcaterra had five receptions for 79 yards.
Tale of the Tape: If Auburn decides it truly wants to get the tight ends more involved in the passing game in the future, Calcaterra is the perfect person to make it happen. He was a sure-handed pass catcher during his time at Oklahoma, and his impressive ability to get up and bring down the football was hard to ignore. His concussion history is an obvious concern, but if he is healthy he can quickly become one of Auburn’s most-reliable receiving targets.
Lee Hunter
Position: Defensive tackle
Hometown: Eight Mile, Ala.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Four-star
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 292 pounds
2020 Stats: Hunter recorded 80 total tackles — including 59 unassisted — along with 29 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.
Tale of the Tape: Hunter was seen as one of the true pillars in Auburn’s signing class, and it doesn’t take long to see why. Not only does Hunter look the part of a budding SEC lineman, but he routinely showed his capability by powering past offensive linemen with ease. It might not happen immediately, but Hunter looks primed to continue Auburn’s rich tradition of excellent defensive linemen.
Steele Says: “He’s a very, very athletic defensive lineman. His skill set is very high. He has the ability to be an exceptional player in this league. His personality fits Auburn. I think probably the biggest thing is he made a commitment pretty early and there had been a lot of communication, and so the relationship eventually was the thing that kept it where it was.”
Ahmari Harvey
Position: Safety
Hometown: Tallahassee, Fla.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Four-star
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 171 pounds
2020 Stats: Harvey dealt with a shoulder injury this fall but still had 16 tackles, two interceptions — one of which he returned for a score — and two passes defended along with nine receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. He also returned four kickoffs for 117 yards and one touchdown.
Tale of the Tape: Harvey showed excellent anticipation at safety, whether it was recognizing passes or seeing the run and stepping up to stop it. He wasn’t afraid to put a hit on defenders and displayed excellent ball skills; when he did touch the football, he was hard to stop thanks to excellent vision and a track athlete-like stride. Once he settles into the Auburn weight room, he’ll be well on his way to becoming a ballhawk for the Tigers.
Dematrius Davis
Position: Quarterback
Hometown: Houston, Tex.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Four-star
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds
2020 Stats: Davis has been one of the most successful quarterbacks in Texas high school history. He’s 48-2 as a starter and has wowed in 2020 by throwing for 2,719 yards and 30 touchdowns with only one interception while also rushing for 570 yards and 13 touchdowns in a season that’s ongoing. Davis’ squad is on the cusp of its third straight state title.
Tale of the Tape: Davis isn’t the tallest quarterback around, but what he lacks in size he makes up for in game-changing ability. Davis moves well within the pocket when he looks to throw downfield, and when he does scramble he shows off a gifted ability to sidestep and quickly cut past would-be tacklers. He’s also displayed a penchant for quickly recognizing running lanes when they open up and making defenders pay. As a passer, Davis has shown off a strong arm and a willingness to stay in the pocket and not duck out at the first sign of pressure. He has the talent to compete for the starting job at Auburn from day one.
Steele Says: “He's a very athletic, strong arm, accurate, can beat you with his legs, beat him with your arms, extremely competitive. And he's won championships. I think he's getting ready to play for his third state championship in a row. In the state of Texas, that's hard to do.”
Marquis Robinson
Position: Defensive tackle
Hometown: Milton, Fla.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Four-star
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds
2020 Stats: Robinson was a constant disruptor in his senior season and ended the year with 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and 23 quarterback hurries.
Tale of the Tape: Robinson looks the part of a prototypical run-stuffer at the next level. He showed little concern when being double-teamed in high school, as he routinely fought off those blockers thanks to his powerful push along with consistently good hand placement. Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner has a reputation for developing some of the best defensive linemen in the game, and he’ll be working with another talented newcomer in Robinson.
Steele Says: “With Lee and Marquis, obviously, we needed some big, strong, powerful, athletic guys inside.”
Hal Presley
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: Arlington, Tex.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Three-star
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
2020 Stats: Presley has been a consistent playmaker in his senior season so far by reeling in 32 catches for 755 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior thus far this season. Presley’s high school team is still alive in the Texas state playoffs.
Tale of the Tape: Presley has the size of an SEC receiver and will become well-equipped to play the position once he bulks up within the Tigers program. He has shown a reliable ability to fight through traffic during his routes, create separation and also high point the ball. He has the makings of a receiver that can become a reliable contributor at Auburn.
Steele Says: “Very, very good football player. Electric with the ball in his hands. Good, strong hands. We feel very good about him.”
Tobechi Okoli
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Three-star
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds
2020 Stats: Okoli was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line this fall. When his season was said and done, he recorded 41.5 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Tale of the Tape: Okoli was a see-ball, get-ball defensive lineman in high school, and if the ball carrier was in his vicinity he was sure to go down quickly. He has good speed off the snap and an ability to chase down quarterbacks when given the chance. In time, Okoli could develop into a disruptor for the Tigers.
Steele Says: “We called his high school coach. He mentioned his skillset. It was intriguing. Watched some video on him … He was very intrigued with the SEC, and so I think some of that comes from that fact that Missouri’s in the league, and so he had been exposed to the league through Missouri.”
Landen King
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Humble, Tex.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Three-star
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds
2020 Stats: King came through again and again as a senior by reeling in 39 receptions for 471 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.
Tale of the Tape: Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris talked about involving the tight ends more in the passing game, and if that comes to fruition in the future King fits the mold. He proved himself to be a reliable target in high school, but he was also a willing blocker both at the line of scrimmage as well as further down the field. King joins a loaded tight end group and could very well benefit from playing behind players such as Calcaterra.
Garner Langlo
Position: Offensive guard
Hometown: Ocala, Fla.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Three-star
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 270 pounds
2020 Stats: Langlo was the anchor up front this fall for his high school team, which went 11-1 and reached the Class 3A state semifinals in Florida.
Tale of the Tape: It’s no surprise power is a crucial part of the big man’s game, but Langlo also has enough athleticism to pull regularly or work his way to the second level of the defense. His footwork in pass protection will likely need some refining, but he stands as an important addition in an area Steele stressed was a true need for the Tigers.
Steele Says: “He stood in the paint … We do have one more offensive lineman holding, and then we lost one to another school. [Offensive line] was probably where we had the most movement.”
Ian Mathews
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Three-star
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds
2020 Stats: Mathews was in the backfield more often than not for Pacelli this fall and ended his senior season as a Viking with 32.5 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two pass break-ups, four quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.
Tale of the Tape: Mathews is the definition of a raw high school athlete who will have to refine his game once he arrives in Auburn. Mathews has a rare combination of size and speed, and his pursuit in pass rush is easy to see. He’ll face a considerable adjustment period in going from Georgia’s private school classification, but his natural skills can help him in the transition.
Steele Says: “Tobechi and Ian, they're more athletic, edge-type guys.”
Kamal Hadden
Position: Cornerback
Hometown: River Rouge, Mich.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Three-star
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
2020 Stats: Hadden recorded 21 tackles, eight pass break-ups and forced three fumbles during the 2019 season at Independence Community College in Independence, Kan.
Tale of the Tape: Hadden committed to Central Michigan out of high school before going the junior college route, and his highlights show why he’ll get the chance to play in an SEC secondary. He showed excellent anticipation at Independence, and his tight, physical play in coverage allowed him to break up passes on a consistent basis. His willingness to come up and stop the run was also noteworthy.
Steele Says: “[He’s] a junior college player from Independence, originally from Ypsilanti, Michigan. Very, very talented football player.”
A.D. Diamond
Position: Cornerback
Hometown: Eight Mile, Ala.
247 Sports Composite Rating: Three-star
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
2020 Stats: Diamond racked up 25 tackles, 21 pass break-ups and seven interceptions in his senior year at Blount and also had 38 catches for 756 yards on offense and 24 returns for 580 yards on special teams.
Tale of the Tape: Diamond turned heads at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game to earn a late offer from the Tigers. He’s developed good hands — a product of playing both ways at Blount — and he is able to make abrupt breaks in coverage to get to the ball and make a play. Diamond has the talent to become one of the class’ breakout players when it’s all said and done.
Steele Says: “[He] was a guy that we'd had our eyes on. He played in the Mississippi All-Star Game with Alabama and did a very good job, so we added him [Wednesday].”
