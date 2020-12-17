A closer look at Auburn’s 12 new players after national signing day

Tale of the Tape: Okoli was a see-ball, get-ball defensive lineman in high school, and if the ball carrier was in his vicinity he was sure to go down quickly. He has good speed off the snap and an ability to chase down quarterbacks when given the chance. In time, Okoli could develop into a disruptor for the Tigers.

Steele Says: “We called his high school coach. He mentioned his skillset. It was intriguing. Watched some video on him … He was very intrigued with the SEC, and so I think some of that comes from that fact that Missouri’s in the league, and so he had been exposed to the league through Missouri.”

Landen King

Position: Tight end

Hometown: Humble, Tex.

247 Sports Composite Rating: Three-star

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds

2020 Stats: King came through again and again as a senior by reeling in 39 receptions for 471 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.