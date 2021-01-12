A closer look at Auburn's running back situation and what happens next

What was seen as a true strength for the Auburn Tigers last fall now stands as one of the team’s most-glaring weaknesses.
Auburn’s running back room has been decimated since the start of the 2020 season, leading to plenty of questions and concerns entering a new year. The Tigers started last season with five quality tailbacks in Shaun Shivers, D.J. Williams, Mark-Antony Richards, Harold Joiner and Tank Bigsby, but now only Bigsby and Shivers look poised to return.
The most-pressing questions now are how did things shifted so quickly for Auburn, and what options do the Tigers have to fill the position before the season opens on Sept. 4.
What happened?
Auburn’s issues at running back snowballed quickly, but the manner in which they did is easy to understand.
The Tigers’ first departure came in October, when sophomore running back Harold Joiner entered the transfer portal. The decision by Joiner, who has since signed with Michigan State, was a straightforward one: he was the lowest running back on the depth chart, and through two games in 2020 he had not taken a single carry.
The situation truly took a turn for the worse after the season – specifically after Gus Malzahn was fired on Dec. 13.
Three days after Malzahn’s dismissal, redshirt freshman running back Mark-Antony Richards announced he was entering the transfer portal after coming on strong with 14 carries against Alabama but only taking one combined carry in the next two games.
On Jan. 8, sophomore running back D.J. Williams – who seemed set to be the next lead running back midway through 2019 before struggling with injuries in 2020 – announced he was entering the transfer portal and ultimately landed at Florida State, where former Auburn assistant Kenny Dillingham is the offensive coordinator.
There was concern that true freshman running back Tank Bigsby might also leave the program, but Bigsby’s social media post on Jan. 8 about his excitement for 2021 has quelled those fears. The fact Bigsby posted that message on the same day Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin officially retained running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was likely not a coincidence.
“I think he developed a great relationship with Cadillac,” Pete Wiggins, Bigsby’s coach at Callaway High School, said in October about Bigsby choosing Auburn as a recruit. “I think that he saw a lot of similarities in himself and Coach, and I think that was a big draw for him. I think they developed a great relationship. Again, that was instrumental in his recruiting.”
What’s next?
Bigsby’s departure after winning SEC Freshman of the Year would have been an abject disaster for Harsin and the new staff, but the situation that stands before them is still not the prettiest. Bigsby and Shivers are the lone scholarship running backs on the roster; the Tigers also have walk-ons Payton Anderson, Jay Sharp and Jacob Jasinski at their disposal.
So, the question is, what can Harsin and company do next to fill the depleted running back room?
Simply put, the recruiting trail will be crucial for the staff in the days and weeks to come. Auburn will likely try to add at least one running back among the high school prospects that did not sign back in December.
Auburn’s coaching change contributed to missing out on in-state four-star prospect Armoni Goodwin, who had been committed to Auburn before signing with LSU in December. Still, Auburn took a step in the right direction Monday by offering Jarquez Hunter, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound three-star prospect from Philadelphia, Mississippi.
The good news for Auburn is there are still other talented options in close proximity to the program.
According to 247 Sports, only nine of the top 50 running back prospects in the class of 2021 remain unsigned, but six of them are from Alabama, Louisiana or Texas. Harsin stressed the importance of recruiting nationally – and there are still talented options to pursue in states such as California and Ohio – but the limited time frame with which his staff is working may make closer-to-home recruits a necessity.
One such option could be another in-state back in Jaylin White, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound three-star from down the road in Dothan.
The transfer portal has led to several departures for Auburn, but it could also give back to the team. It would make sense for the Tigers to add at least one veteran player through the portal, and while it remains to be seen who that would be, Tennessee senior running back Ty Chandler looks like a legitimate option.
Chandler had Auburn as one of his final seven schools as a four-star high school recruit, and during his time at Tennessee he rushed for 2,046 yards and 13 touchdowns. He started off 2020 with a bang by leading the SEC in rushing through two weeks before tailing off down the stretch and ending the year as the Volunteers’ second-leading rusher.
Chandler officially entered the transfer portal last week during what has been a chaotic time at Tennessee. He at least has a tie to Auburn’s new coaching staff in offensive line coach Will Friend, who served in that role with the Volunteers for the last three years.
Auburn’s running back depth has taken a near 180-degree turn since the fall, but the situation still remains fluid in mid-January. The key for Harsin, Williams and the rest of the staff is to make the most of the time they still have to replenish the position accordingly.