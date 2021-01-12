A closer look at Auburn's running back situation and what happens next

So, the question is, what can Harsin and company do next to fill the depleted running back room?

Simply put, the recruiting trail will be crucial for the staff in the days and weeks to come. Auburn will likely try to add at least one running back among the high school prospects that did not sign back in December.

Auburn’s coaching change contributed to missing out on in-state four-star prospect Armoni Goodwin, who had been committed to Auburn before signing with LSU in December. Still, Auburn took a step in the right direction Monday by offering Jarquez Hunter, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound three-star prospect from Philadelphia, Mississippi.

The good news for Auburn is there are still other talented options in close proximity to the program.

According to 247 Sports, only nine of the top 50 running back prospects in the class of 2021 remain unsigned, but six of them are from Alabama, Louisiana or Texas. Harsin stressed the importance of recruiting nationally – and there are still talented options to pursue in states such as California and Ohio – but the limited time frame with which his staff is working may make closer-to-home recruits a necessity.

One such option could be another in-state back in Jaylin White, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound three-star from down the road in Dothan.