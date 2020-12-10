'A different animal': Zakoby McClain rises to the occasion for Auburn's defense

During Zakoby McClain’s senior year at Valdosta High School, his head football coach had had enough.
Valdosta’s Alan Rodemaker watched McClain blossom from an undersized underclassmen to a ferocious sideline-to-sideline wrecking ball, but through his development McClain grew content. The Wildcats’ star defender had watched the team move other would-be linebackers elsewhere to shore up other positions, which meant he had little competition as he went about his business at practice.
Rodemaker said McClain was a stand-up young man at Valdosta, but given his status as a star on defense he tended to ease through drills in the lead-up to Friday nights. It got to the point that Rodemaker would occasionally be in McClain’s ear, letting him know that kind of attitude would only take him so far.
“I'd say, 'Listen man, you just don't get it. You don't get it. It doesn't matter who's behind you. It doesn't matter who we're playing. You've got to practice your tail off every day,'” Rodemaker recalled. “I said, 'You just don't get it. Let me know when you get it one day.'”
It’s safe to say the days in which McClain was anything but full throttle are far behind him.
McClain has been one of the true stars on the Auburn defense this year, as he stands second in the SEC with 94 tackles during a season in which the junior has also recorded five tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. His play — which included a career-high 17 tackles against Texas A&M last Saturday — beside fellow linebacker Owen Pappoe has been crucial for the Tigers after senior linebacker K.J. Britt underwent surgery that has left him sidelined since early October.
For McClain, his emergence among a Tigers defense that needed someone to step up isn’t worth gloating about. No, his focus is more on rising to the occasion to make the most of every snap he gets as an unexpected starter.
“We've got to mature. We've got to grow up quick,” McClain said after Auburn’s victory over Arkansas on Oct. 10. “Coach T [linebackers coach Travis Williams] has always told us that everybody might not be here, so it's the next man up. The next man up has got to ball.”
Rodemaker explained it didn’t take long once McClain reached high school to recognize he was something special.
Valdosta stands as one of the premier places for high school football — ESPN dubbed it “Titletown USA” in 2008 for the amount of winning that has happened in the south Georgia city — and the talent the Wildcats boast in any given season is considerable. Rodemaker told his players every year that starting at Valdosta meant having a chance to play college football, even though more often than not their players didn’t fit the standard height and weight of guys who play on Saturdays.
At 6-foot, McClain wasn’t the biggest linebacker in the state, but he wasted little time in making an impression. By his sophomore season at Valdosta, he earned a starting role on defense and began making plays that turned people’s heads.
“He was great in the weight room. He had enough speed to play any position, and he loved running into people,” Rodemaker said. “Zakoby's a good kid and hung around good kids and always made the right decisions, but when he crossed that line on the football field he's a different animal. He's still that way. He plays exactly the same.”
McClain came through for the Wildcats throughout his high school career and caught the eyes of college coaches in the process. That was especially the case during his junior season in 2016, when he recorded 123 tackles — including 20 for loss — before wowing onlookers with a 14-tackle, four tackle-for-loss performance to help the Wildcats win the Class AAAAAA state title.
McClain’s play led to 23 scholarship offers before he committed to Auburn in November 2017. He played sparingly as a true freshman in 2018 before really getting involved as a sophomore during a season in which he finished fourth on the team in tackles and delivered one of the Tigers’ biggest moments.
McClain came up clutch in Auburn’s Iron Bowl matchup with No. 5 Alabama last November by delivering a play that fully shifted the game’s momentum. With the Crimson Tide looking to extend a 31-30 lead midway through the third quarter, quarterback Mac Jones faked a hand-off then fired a pass toward running back Najee Harris in the end zone. The pass was behind Harris, who tipped the ball into the ever-ready hands of McClain.
McClain made the interception in the end zone then took off down the left sideline with a convoy of blockers to his right. The Crimson Tide never came close to stopping him as he took the pick 100 yards to put Auburn back in front in what proved to be a 48-45 Auburn victory.
“When it bounced off his back, I caught it. I was surprised. I didn't know I had it," McClain after the game. "I was like, ‘I've got to score. I've got to do this for my team. I got my touchdown.’”
Even after his production as a sophomore and his penchant for making big plays, McClain entered 2020 as a backup who was still expected to consistently contribute. That plan, however, changed abruptly after Britt was banged up in the Kentucky game, played through the pain against Georgia then opted for surgery.
Britt’s exit meant McClain and Pappoe had to shoulder the load, and the duo has made it happen. McClain has had at least eight tackles in eight of the Tigers’ nine games this fall and hit double digits four times; Pappoe has cleared eight tackles five times and hit double digits four times as well.
“Both of those guys have been warriors and really gutted it out and played very solid football,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “[Zakoby has] got a nose for the football. He can take on blocks, he can run around blocks. He plays with tremendous effort. Like I said, his instincts are what stand out to me.
“He hasn't been 100 percent all year either, so for him to do what he did [against Texas A&M] was just an unbelievable effort. Our two guys, I'd put them up against any two linebackers in the league right now.”
Rodemaker stays busy now as an assistant coach at Colquitt County in Norman Park, Georgia, but he’ll watch Auburn from time to time and will text his former player on occasion. McClain’s play has certainly made his former head coach proud, but those moments pale in comparison to something else McClain did early in his time as a Tiger.
Rodemaker believes it was either McClain’s freshman or sophomore year at Auburn when he texted Rodemaker out of the blue. His message was three words: “I get it.”
“I immediately texted him back or called him and said, 'What are you talking about?' He said, 'Coach, remember you used to say to let you know when I got it? Finally I understand. I get it all those things you were trying to tell me and teach me,'” Rodemaker said. “It told me he had grown up and matured. I'm just so proud of him.
“I talk to [my players] all the time about living the American dream. I think Zakoby's beginning to check all those boxes. He's getting closer and closer to his degree at Auburn. He's playing in the SEC. I mean, he's living a dream now.”
