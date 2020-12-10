'A different animal': Zakoby McClain rises to the occasion for Auburn's defense

During Zakoby McClain’s senior year at Valdosta High School, his head football coach had had enough.

Valdosta’s Alan Rodemaker watched McClain blossom from an undersized underclassmen to a ferocious sideline-to-sideline wrecking ball, but through his development McClain grew content. The Wildcats’ star defender had watched the team move other would-be linebackers elsewhere to shore up other positions, which meant he had little competition as he went about his business at practice.

Rodemaker said McClain was a stand-up young man at Valdosta, but given his status as a star on defense he tended to ease through drills in the lead-up to Friday nights. It got to the point that Rodemaker would occasionally be in McClain’s ear, letting him know that kind of attitude would only take him so far.

“I'd say, 'Listen man, you just don't get it. You don't get it. It doesn't matter who's behind you. It doesn't matter who we're playing. You've got to practice your tail off every day,'” Rodemaker recalled. “I said, 'You just don't get it. Let me know when you get it one day.'”

It’s safe to say the days in which McClain was anything but full throttle are far behind him.