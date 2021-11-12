A different side of Smoke: Auburn safety Monday backs up flashy style with dedication to effort

Carver football coach Darren Myles understands what he saw this offseason might be hard to fathom.
Smoke Monday, known as one of Auburn’s flashiest players, was back at his high school fieldhouse washing dirty jerseys.
Monday returned to his alma mater in Atlanta this past spring to fulfill internship requirements for graduation. The senior safety routinely turns heads at Tiger Walk with his sharp outfits and stylish sunglasses, but back at Carver he was more concerned with cleaning uniforms, handling bus schedules and disciplining players who showed up late to practice.
Monday’s work at Carver might seem like a contradiction to the flashy persona he’s taken on at Auburn. For Myles, it’s more of a glimpse at someone whose dedication trumps everything else.
“He didn't expect to be given hours; he knew he had to earn them, and he didn't complain about the hours. He embraced it,” Myles said. “I missed him when he left – not just his attention, but missed that help. He did a great job. He took pride in it.”
Monday’s demeanor as a Carver assistant was no different from what Myles saw when Monday played for the Panthers, and his determination carried over to his time at Auburn. Monday found playing time as a true freshman and has steadily improved in the lead-up to this year, when the senior has become one of Auburn’s most reliable playmakers.
For Monday, his role in the Auburn secondary boils down to making the most of every opportunity.
“My mentality going into every game, really, is just try my best to do my job and make plays for the defense. At the end of the day, I'm one of those leaders on the defense,” Monday said. “Going into every game, it's the mentality to go hunt the ball every time. Wherever the guy is, I'm coming for him.”
Rare talent
Quindarious “Smoke” Monday transferred to Carver during his freshman year along with his older brother Quentavius. Looking back, Myles remembered the younger Monday having to learn how to be coached — specifically how to take constructive criticism.
Before long, though, Monday caught on.
Myles recognized how Monday’s study habits and overall maturity improved by his sophomore year. By the Panthers’ second game that fall against Tri-Cities, Myles recognized he had something special on his hands.
“[Smoke] blocked a punt with his left hand and caught it off the bounce with his right hand all in stride and scored on it,” Myles said. “It's been a while – if ever – we've seen a player do that. We saw a bit of athleticism there.”
As Monday’s ability to make plays became undeniable, so did his dedication to the sport.
Myles described how Monday participated in the team’s breakfast workout program during the summer. Monday would catch a ride to the school with Myles or an assistant coach an hour before workouts, help them unload the food and drinks, take a quick nap then get up once his teammates arrived.
“Relentless effort,” Carver strength coach Quinton Wesley said. “He didn't ever think he was too big to do anything. We used to have to make him come out of practice to let other people practice. He was the prime example of what hard work is.”
Taking on track
Monday’s development meant he’d likely have a chance to play at the next level. To get there, his coaches decided to adjust his path.
Monday played football, basketball and baseball at Carver, but by his junior year the coaches wanted him to focus less on basketball and baseball and pick up track.
The junior had near-instant success as a track athlete: he qualified for state as a junior in the high jump, the 200- and 400-meter dash and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay.
More importantly, he developed next-level speed.
Myles recalled Monday coming back almost immediately after the state meet to participate in Carver’s spring football game. The Panthers called a run-pass option for quarterback Octavious Battle — an eventual South Florida signee — which featured Monday on a deep route.
Once Battle fired the ball in Monday’s direction, it was nothing but tail-lights from No. 21.
Prior to his senior year at Carver, Monday committed to Auburn in July over schools such as Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. From Myles’ perspective, Monday’s connection with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and defensive line coach Rodney Garner plus Monday’s opportunity to play early made Auburn too good to pass up.
With his college decision secured, Monday balled out for Carver in 2017. He used his speed to torch opponents to the tune of 46 receptions for 1,016 yards and 15 touchdowns; meanwhile, on defense, he racked up 72 tackles, seven interceptions and seven blocked punts.
A positive influence
Monday offered flashes of what was to come at Auburn in 2018 and 2019 while playing as a reserve. He truly took his game to the next level in 2020, when he earned a starting role at safety and piled up 73 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions — one of which was a 100-yard pick-six to help the Tigers top Tennessee.
Monday has followed up 2020 by delivering more timely plays this fall.
Through nine games, Monday has 45 tackles, a career-best seven tackles for loss, four passes defended and one interception. He’s fresh off a nine-tackle performance against Texas A&M, which was the most among Auburn players.
It didn’t take Bryan Harsin much time watching film to recognize Monday would be an asset on his first team at Auburn. The senior safety has proven that to be true.
“I liked his energy. You could tell he's a guy that loves the game,” Harsin said. “He's tough. He's smart. He works hard, and the things that we do are important to him. So I think that's showed up this entire year.”
Monday’s play has him set up well to receive All-SEC recognition again this offseason and potentially launch a playing career at the next level.
While Myles and Wesley believe Monday can play in the pros, their experiences around him during the offseason have them convinced he could coach when he hangs up his cleats.
“I saw him bring a lot out of our kids by being there. That was just by coaching the kids every day, being on them, getting out there with them and doing stuff with them,” Wesley said. “Those kids that probably didn't believe, it gave them that chance to see that, yeah, somebody can make it from here. Yes, you can make it.
“I definitely believe he's going to be a coach when he's done playing, and I definitely see him being great at it.”
Monday’s example made Wesley think back to when Monday was in high school and the two took long car rides to different college campuses. Wesley said Monday talked about his goals during those drives, specifically going to college, graduating and being a positive example to his nephews.
Monday has accomplished quite a bit since his Carver days, but in Wesley’s opinion, his aim has never changed.
“He wanted to be an example to his family and neighborhood,” Wesley said. “That's one thing he took pride in and he's still taking pride in doing to make sure he's that guy that can be depended on.”