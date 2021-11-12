A different side of Smoke: Auburn safety Monday backs up flashy style with dedication to effort

It didn’t take Bryan Harsin much time watching film to recognize Monday would be an asset on his first team at Auburn. The senior safety has proven that to be true.

“I liked his energy. You could tell he's a guy that loves the game,” Harsin said. “He's tough. He's smart. He works hard, and the things that we do are important to him. So I think that's showed up this entire year.”

Monday’s play has him set up well to receive All-SEC recognition again this offseason and potentially launch a playing career at the next level.

While Myles and Wesley believe Monday can play in the pros, their experiences around him during the offseason have them convinced he could coach when he hangs up his cleats.

“I saw him bring a lot out of our kids by being there. That was just by coaching the kids every day, being on them, getting out there with them and doing stuff with them,” Wesley said. “Those kids that probably didn't believe, it gave them that chance to see that, yeah, somebody can make it from here. Yes, you can make it.

“I definitely believe he's going to be a coach when he's done playing, and I definitely see him being great at it.”