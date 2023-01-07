‘A good series’: Auburn against Musselman-led Arkansas one of the tighter series of Bruce Pearl era

It’s been 1,068 days since Auburn men’s basketball got a win against Arkansas.

Nearly three rotations around the sun, the last win came months into a new decade and, as unfortunate as it is for the Tigers, the Razorbacks have had their number for the start of the 2020s, albeit by a close margin.

Whether on the Plains or in Fayetteville, the Hogs have been victorious in their past three matchups with the Tigers. It’s the longest win streak any Southeastern Conference foe has against Auburn, and the 13th-ranked Razorbacks will look to lengthen it as No. 22 Auburn hopes to put a stop to it at 7 p.m. Saturday at Neville Arena.

“Beating them for the first time in, like, three years would be amazing,” Auburn forward and Arkansas native Chris Moore said Friday. “It would definitely make my New Year’s.”

Moore and fellow Arkansas native Allen Flanigan said Saturday’s matchup is one of importance to them. Their answers highlighted what’s been an intense relationship between the programs since Eric Musselman took over in the 2019-20 season.

Flanigan, who’s from Little Rock, Ark., said the matchup is a personal one because he never got an offer from the Razorbacks out of high school. When Moore picked Auburn over Arkansas, he said, fans of the Hogs went “crazy” on him.

“They said I was disloyal to the state,” Moore said.

Deep into their Auburn careers, they’ve been a part of a matchup that’s been perhaps the most intense any sitting SEC coach has had against Auburn in the Bruce Pearl era despite Arkansas’ recent dominance.

“The Arkansas series has been a good series,” Pearl said. “… It’s been very competitive, and, you know obviously, they had a court storm against us a year ago and we were lucky to get — very lucky to get — off the floor without injury.”

The only in-conference matchup where Pearl’s Auburn has a closer average margin of victory is against Todd Golden’s Florida. However the former Auburn staffer has only coached a game against the Tigers — a 61-58 win for the Tigers last month.

Of sitting SEC coaches with multiple games coached against Pearl and Auburn, Musselman’s Arkansas has the closest average margin of victory at 5.25 points. The past two games have been decided by an average of three points, and Musselman is one of two sitting SEC coaches with multiple overtime games against Pearl’s Auburn.

Still, the recent history has been lopsided in favor of the team from the Natural State, the only consistent blemish in Auburn’s past few seasons of SEC play.

The Tigers have beaten 10 SEC programs in the past calendar year. Of the three they haven’t, two hold a winning streak against Auburn. Rick Barnes and Tennessee’s streak is at one game, meaning Musselman and the Razorbacks are the only conference opponent that Auburn hasn’t beaten in the past calendar year that also has a multi-game winning streak against it.

Saturday could provide one of Auburn’s better chances at snapping the streak, though, as it’s the first time it’ll be playing Arkansas at Neville Arena since December 2020.

That was the last season in which the Tigers suffered a home loss, and they’ve mounted the third-longest home winning streak in college basketball since. Their 26 wins sit behind a tie for the second-longest streak at Kentucky and Arizona (28 wins), with Gonzaga logging a hefty 75-game home winning streak.

“Coach Pearl has done a great job of creating an environment,” Musselman said this week. “That’s a really, really hard place to play, and the record tells you so. When you win that many games in a row, I mean, that’s why it’s one of the hardest buildings to win in the country.”