‘A great football mind’: Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher praises Auburn play-caller Mike Bobo

Nix is in the midst of his strongest stretch of play while at Auburn, and the junior is on pace to set new career-highs in completion percentage, yards per attempt, and fewest interceptions thrown in a season.

Harsin spoke Monday about Bobo’s efforts and explained how important it is as a new play-caller to learn what your players can handle. The Tigers head coach said Bobo and the rest of the staff have found out more about which players they can count on and who can successfully carry over a strong week on the practice field to meaningful play come game time.

Bobo had to learn those lessons with the Tigers, but Harsin reasoned his previous experience calling plays helped in the transition.

“As a play caller, you need to know that. That's why having a veteran team as a play caller is always a positive because you know these guys have been through the fire, and you know what to expect,” Harsin said. “I think our offensive staff's done a good job with that. That's why we pulled guys up from the scout team; we've moved some guys around so we can get the best 11 on the field and given the guys that are truly preparing and competing in practice and through the game more opportunities.”

Bobo and the Tigers will try to replicate their recent success Saturday against a Texas A&M squad that is averaging 29.6 points per game but is averaging exactly 40 points over its last three games.