‘A great football mind’: Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher praises Auburn play-caller Mike Bobo

The Auburn offense has been rolling for most of 2021, and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher made sure to give credit where it was due Monday.
Fisher praised the efforts of first-year Tigers offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who Fisher has known going back to when Bobo played quarterback at Georgia and Fisher was an Auburn assistant. Under Bobo’s guidance, the Auburn offense sits 25th nationally with 34.9 points per game and has the Tigers squarely in the mix in the highly-competitive SEC West.
Fisher said he believed Bobo’s history around the game is paying major dividends to start his tenure with the Tigers.
“I think they've done what the players can do. Mike has a great football mind. Mike was a quarterback himself — played at Georgia, [I] coached against him. His dad [George] was a coach,” Fisher said. “He's grown up in it his whole life, and I think he understands how to take care of a quarterback but to also ask a quarterback to do what he does and then expand the roles with the people around him and what he's done.”
Fisher added Bobo has developed Auburn’s offensive players into a physical group that routinely gets the ball to its playmakers, controls the line of scrimmage and puts quarterback Bo Nix in a position to be successful.
The arrivals of Bobo and head coach Bryan Harsin have resulted in the Tigers putting together several standout performances on offense and Nix taking the next step with his game.
Nix is in the midst of his strongest stretch of play while at Auburn, and the junior is on pace to set new career-highs in completion percentage, yards per attempt, and fewest interceptions thrown in a season.
Harsin spoke Monday about Bobo’s efforts and explained how important it is as a new play-caller to learn what your players can handle. The Tigers head coach said Bobo and the rest of the staff have found out more about which players they can count on and who can successfully carry over a strong week on the practice field to meaningful play come game time.
Bobo had to learn those lessons with the Tigers, but Harsin reasoned his previous experience calling plays helped in the transition.
“As a play caller, you need to know that. That's why having a veteran team as a play caller is always a positive because you know these guys have been through the fire, and you know what to expect,” Harsin said. “I think our offensive staff's done a good job with that. That's why we pulled guys up from the scout team; we've moved some guys around so we can get the best 11 on the field and given the guys that are truly preparing and competing in practice and through the game more opportunities.”
Bobo and the Tigers will try to replicate their recent success Saturday against a Texas A&M squad that is averaging 29.6 points per game but is averaging exactly 40 points over its last three games.