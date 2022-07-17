A legendary coach, a new car and an SEC title: The story of ‘the greatest track meet ever held at Jordan-Hare Stadium’

Forty years after Jim Dozier’s Auburn track career ended, he can still recall the nuances of the track on which he ran.

Dozier remembers it specifically enough to recreate it in a drawing on a blank manila folder. He clicks a pen and sketches a rectangle in black ink, marking the outline of what would be the football field in Jordan-Hare — then known as Cliff Hare — Stadium, before putting an oval around it to mark the venue’s shape.

“At the time, the track actually started out here,” he says as he moves his pen a couple inches outside the north end.

The strokes and squiggles continue. There’s an oval for stands at midfield; a semi-circle denoting a portion of the track’s south end that actually extended underneath the stadium’s bleachers.

That was a particularly notable spot for competitors because of the shade it offered during races on meet days. It would prove vital for Dozier in May 1961 during the Southeastern Conference’s Outdoor Men’s Track & Field Championships. Dozier deemed it “the greatest track meet ever held at Jordan-Hare Stadium” during his Auburn Tiger Trail induction speech in March.

Dozier summarized the day in two-and-a-half minutes; a recounting that included everything from an underdog win, a brand-new car and a celebration of an Auburn coaching legend — all of which occurred on a track that many in the younger generations may not have ever known existed.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever even had another SEC track meet in Jordan-Hare Stadium,” Dozier said, “but this was a special day.”

Auburn’s outdoor track and field teams have called Hutsell-Rosen track home since 1970, but they competed on a cinder track in Jordan-Hare for 30 years prior. Their time spent rooming with the football team also correlated with the first 11 years in which the SEC moved its outdoor track and field championships out of Legion Field in Birmingham.

In 1959, the conference began rotating host sites among members, making Auburn the third-ever school to host an SEC Outdoor Championship. Its victory — a 56-55 win over LSU on May 13, 1961 — put it in rare company as it, LSU (1959) and Tennessee (1967) are the only three programs to ever win an SEC Outdoor Championship on their home track.

Regardless of the day’s result, its ending was already set to be special, as Auburn had deemed it “Wilbur Hutsell Day” in honor of the Tigers’ track coach.

Hutsell became the Tigers’ first-ever track coach 40 years prior and worked as a coach, trainer and athletic director on the Plains before retiring in 1963.

According to a preview of the 1961 Track Championship from the Auburn Plainsman, Hutsell’s Auburn teams were 133-25 all-time in dual meets. He never had a losing season.

“The fact that we’d won the meet was kind of icing on the cake,” Dozier said.

Corky Frost, who ran hurdles on Auburn’s 1961 team, recalled Hutsell’s resourcefulness. The man who began Auburn’s track program usually built his teams without many scholarships. He would attend physical education classes to recruit athletes and even started what has become an Auburn Homecoming tradition — The Cake Race — in 1929 to help find runners for his program.

Frost, as well as Dozier and shot put and discus thrower Richard Crane, took up Auburn’s only three 1961 scholarships. But they were joined by football players Jimmy Morrow, Gary Ray and Joe Leichtnam as well as walk-on Ron Whaley on the track team, while the remainder of the roster was made up of athletes on partial scholarships.

The Birmingham News predicted that squad to finish behind both LSU and Alabama ahead of the meet, but the day brought a perfect storm of factors for the Tigers.

Both LSU and Alabama were without some key figures. LSU high hurdler Dickie Durham missed the championships with a hamstring injury. He had beaten the conference mark in the high hurdles during a dual meet that year.

“I could’ve beaten any of those guys,” Durham said at the time. “I’m not bragging. Look at the record book and see for yourself.”

Alabama broad jumper Charlie Moseley also failed to qualify for the meet, and the Crimson Tide’s Billy Jennings instead tied with Frost for fourth place in the broad jump. The Birmingham News estimated Durham and Moseley left about five and four points on the board for their squads.

Meanwhile, Dozier and Crane combined for each of Auburn’s three first-place finishes, and the Tigers scored in 15 of the day’s 16 events, tallying 12 top-three finishes. It was a narrow margin.

“You felt like you were being part of that win, you know?” Auburn two-miler Hal Buckelew said. “We just had a lot of people who did their best run or best throw or best jump that they had ever had and ever did have.”

Auburn’s top finishes started early. First, a third-place finish in the 440 Relay. Then Crane broke the SEC’s shot put record with a first-place throw of 57-6½. Then came Dozier’s first event of the day, the mile run.

Running against Dozier was the year’s previous mile champion, Alabama’s Gordon Graham. Dozier won a rematch earlier that season.

“I knew I could beat him in the SECs,” Dozier recalled.

Graham and Dozier broke off from the pack as they neared the south end under the bleachers.

“I’d get this adrenaline burst when I got out under the stands,” Dozier said. “I don’t know why, if it was cooler or something.”

Dozier found himself behind Graham on the first three turns of every lap, but every time he emerged from the south semi-circle, he had retaken the lead as he heard cheers from spectators on the stadium’s west end.

Dozier finished with a time of 4:14.6. Graham with a time of 4:17.2.

Following Dozier’s first place in the mile, the top results continued.

Ken Winter finished second in the 440-meter run. Joe Leichtnam, who was considered the favorite in the javelin, still placed third. Buckelew, Morrow, Frost, Dozier and Auburn’s mile relay team would all go on for more second- and third-place marks, and the Tigers didn’t place outside of the top three until the eighth event of the day.

Ultimately, Auburn clung to a 54.5-51 lead over LSU heading into the day’s final event that somehow managed to get closer with the results.

Standout athlete Doug Constant took the jump for LSU. He came into the day with the top SEC regular-season performances in multiple events, and he finished the 1961 Championship meet with 17 individual points, which was a point shy of a conference record.

For Auburn, it came down to the walk-on Whaley. Whaley stood at 6-foot-5 and about 210 pounds, but according to Dozier, the sophomore had just returned from the hospital, having dealt with an illness that made him lose 15 pounds.

LSU needed the most — a first-place finish — from its track star to clinch the title. Auburn needed quite the literal least by way of a fourth-place finish or higher from Whaley.

Constant jumped 6-6, an inch shy of a first-place finish by Tennessee’s Howie Moss. Whaley had never jumped better than 6-feet-¼-inches ahead of the meet, but he hit a mark of 6-4 that day, good for a fourth-place tie and 1½ points.

It was a finish that, according to both Buckelew and Dozier, nobody — including Whaley — thought would’ve happened had he not lost the weight.

Hutsell was honored after the meet in a presentation that was maybe more extravagant than the fashion in which his Auburn team won.

Rep. Bill Nichols presented Hutsell with a resolution from the state of Alabama. A Moberly, Missouri, native and University of Missouri alumnus, Hutsell was presented with an award from his alma mater. He also received plaques from the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the Auburn track team. Florida track coach Percy Beard and SEC Commissioner Bernie Moore both presented Hutsell with silver trays, and Moore also with a desk pen set from the NCAA, and he also received gifts from the Olympic Committee and Alabama Sports Journal.

And lastly, out from underneath the bleachers, Frost drove in a brand new Ford Oldsmobile, which included new fishing equipment in the trunk. As Frost pulled the car out, he tapped the gas harder than he should have, causing the Oldsmobile to kick up cinder from the track. It sent Hutsell into a brief, animated outburst.

“He got after my butt about that,” Frost said.

All three have fond memories of Hutsell. To Buckelew, Hutsell always took care of his athletes.

To Frost, he was another father figure who “made everybody feel important.”

To Dozier, he was both an “incredible man” and an “iconic character” who always knew how to work his athletes.

According to the Birmingham News, Snitz Snider, a 1920s Auburn track star and former Hutsell Olympian, was one of the first to come running out of the high-jump pit at Jordan-Hare that day, with a grin on his face.

“I knew these boys would give it more than they had to,” Snider said. “They did. That’s what Coach Hutsell inspires. Other people get 90%. He gets 110.”