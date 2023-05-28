Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The hottest team in Division I baseball, for much of the back half of the season, has resided on the Plains.

After struggling early to close out series with an inexperienced pitching staff, No. 13 Auburn figured it out on the mound at the midway point of Southeastern Conference play April 21. It secured a series win in walk-off fashion against Mississippi State, then won back-to-back series against South Carolina and LSU, which were the top two teams in the college baseball rankings at the time.

The Tigers didn’t find themselves hungover in the aftermath of that success, either. They went on to sweep struggling Ole Miss and Missouri teams to close out their final 15 SEC regular-season games with a 12-3 record. Auburn also secured its first win in the SEC Tournament in four years to follow.

Now, a season that once looked dead in the water sees Auburn considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament and, for the second time in two years, squarely in the mix for hosting a regional. The Tigers will learn if they're a lock to host Sunday evening, but much like last season, they sit on the fringe of that mix in some sense.

Auburn baseball's NCAA Tournament hosting résumé Overall Record: 34-21-1

34-21-1 Conference Record: 18-15

18-15 Other Records

Home: 23-9-1 Road: 8-10 Neutral: 3-2 Past 15 Games: 11-4

Strength of Schedule: No. 9

No. 9 RPI: No. 19

No. 19 Latest Projections Baseball America: No. 11 seed Hosting 2-seed Texas (at-large); 3-seed Troy (at-large); and 4-seed Air Force (auto-bid). D1Baseball: No. 12 seed Hosting 2-seed Duke (at-large); 3-seed Troy (at-large); and 4-seed Sam Houston (auto-bid)

Conference record includes SEC Tournament play. All rankings, projections as of 5 p.m. CST on May 27.

When the Tigers were given the No. 14 overall seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, their RPI — which stands for Ratings Power Index — sat at No. 14 nationally. This year, it sits even further down, at No. 19 as of Saturday, according to Warren Nolan’s RPI live updates.

A program’s RPI isn’t the be-all, end-all for its seeding in the NCAA Tournament, but it plays a significant factor in where the tournament’s selection committee, which is chaired by Auburn athletics director John Cohen, may place it. In theory, Auburn’s on the outside looking in, but that’s not the way many national projections see it. Outlets such as Baseball America and D1Baseball have projected the Tigers hosting another regional as a near-certainty for several weeks.

Since Auburn first appeared as a projected national seed, it hasn’t dipped lower than No. 14 nationally, and it's been listed as high as No. 10 by both sites. Where’s that confidence come from?

Teddy Cahill is a national writer for Baseball America and puts together the outlet’s Field of 64 projections. As recently as Saturday, he had the Tigers slated at No. 11 in the field. He points to last year’s Texas A&M team as an example of where Auburn is projected in relation to its RPI.

“I think that if you look at what happened with A&M last year,” Cahill told the Opelika-Auburn News, “They were No. 22 (in RPI).”

While the Aggies were theoretically six spots outside of being a top-16 team in the RPI’s terms, they were given the No. 5 overall seed in that year’s field, en route to making their first College World Series appearance in five years. The SEC West champions were seeded so highly in part, and despite their RPI, because of how they finished.

That A&M team went 8-2 in the month of May, and its 2-1 record at that year’s SEC Tournament gave it a 10-3 record to close out the season ahead of the NCAA Tournament. They also went 19-7 in the back half of the regular season and 11-4 to finish out SEC play. As lackluster as the RPI may have appeared, ending on a high note was a difference.

“Auburn has 17 regular-season SEC wins; the series wins against South Carolina against LSU,” Cahill said. “Those are kind of pushing them up right now. So it's a matter of the fact that they've finished as well as they did in the standings.”

Auburn’s regular-season finish sat it at third in the SEC West, with a 17-13 record in conference play. It’s the first time since 2018 that the Tigers have ended the regular season with at least a share of a top-three finish in the division, and the first time they’ve been at least third outright in the West since winning the division in 2010.

Bigger than the Tigers’ division finish, however, is their standing in the entire conference. Their fifth-place mark overall ties the best finish of the Butch Thompson era, as Auburn was also fifth in the league last season. From a winning percentage standpoint, their 56.7% mark in conference games is also the best it's been since that 2010 season.

According to Cahill, a factor that the committee looks at in program résumés is their final 15 games, though it’s not always considered a significant factor in the final decision on a team hosting. But looking at Auburn, it finished 11-4 in its final 15 games, including its three-game run in Hoover.

While Auburn’s hot finish helped, it also did so amid a Southeastern Conference that’s projected by some to have as many as eight programs hosting and 10 teams in this year’s field.

Auburn’s strength of schedule is considered top 10 based on Warren Nolan’s rankings, and 46 of its 56 games played this season were against Quad One and Two teams. Thirteen of its 27 wins against Quad One and Two opponents also came in the back half of the season.

For a program that’s made shockingly linear progress in terms of on-field success in recent years, another season of hosting would be significant. Selection Monday will already see Auburn tie a program record of four-straight NCAA Tournament appearances. But if it's hosting, it’d not only mark the sixth regional the program has ever hosted, but the first time it’s happened in back-to-back seasons.

“It definitely had a huge part to play in what we were able to do last year,” Auburn third baseman Bryson Ware said Thursday of last year’s Auburn Regional. “Hopefully we can get that opportunity again and bring a regional to Auburn, Alabama, and get those Auburn fans — be able to play in front of them again. It would be really, really cool.

"Hopefully I haven't played my last game in Plainsman Park. Hopefully we get that opportunity, and I'll be really happy if we get to go back there, but if not, we're going to compete our butts off and do what we can wherever we play."