A look at Auburn’s super seniors, players battling injury to begin spring practice

“He’s still healing through his shoulder, and we want to get him back in the summertime and hopefully get him full strength and healthy and ready to go,” Harsin said.

Jackson, meanwhile, was limited to eight games due to injuries last year and is part of a wide receivers corps that appears wide open due to the Tigers’ top three receivers from last season leaving for the NFL Draft. Tisdol was forced to play catch-up last year after missing part of fall camp but played in five games, and Domio dealt with injuries but made seven appearances.

Puckett played in 10 games last season and will be in the mix to play nickelback for the Tigers this season. Harvey was a four-star signee in the Tigers’ 2021 signing class and was one of six early enrollees for Auburn this year.

“Things do happen, and that’s why we have a great training staff and why we’ve got to stay focused on our training to try to limit as many injuries as possible. How we practice is extremely important as a part of that,” Harsin said. “These guys that I mentioned here, they’re doing a really good job of coming in and taking care of themselves and doing the things they need to. If we can get a little bit out of them in spring, or get a few things done, we’ll try to.”