A look at Auburn’s super seniors, players battling injury to begin spring practice

Entering spring practice, Auburn was expected to only have two “super seniors” – players who would have graduated in 2020 but will instead utilize the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
As it turns out, the Tigers will have several more veteran players returning than previously anticipated.
Auburn will have seven super seniors on this year’s roster in quarterback Grant Loy, wide receiver James Owens Moss, offensive lineman Prince Michael Sammons, defensive linemen Tyrone Truesdell and TD Moultry and defensive backs Malcolm Askew and Devin Guice.
An eighth returning senior, linebacker Chandler Wooten, would have exhausted his NCAA eligibility last season but opted out due to coronavirus concerns.
Loy, Truesdell and Wooten were the only 2020 seniors whose returns were previously confirmed. Four of the seven players appeared in at least three games last fall, and together the group will provide more experienced depth during the team’s transition under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin.
Truesdell appeared in 10 games for the Tigers in 2020 and recorded 22 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. The defensive tackle from Augusta, Georgia has started on the line the last two seasons and has totaled 67 tackles over his four years with the Tigers.
Loy was the Tigers’ backup quarterback and place-kick holder last fall. Loy, who transferred from Bowling Green prior to the 2020 season, appeared in three games at quarterback and had no completions on two attempts and two carries for two yards.
Wooten opted out with the birth of his son imminent last fall. He has played in 30 games and racked up 45 tackles over the course of his career at Auburn.
Moultry got the most playing time among the super seniors by playing in all 11 games in 2020 and registering nine tackles and one sack in the process. Guice played in three games but did not accrue any statistics, while Askew, Sammons and Moss did not see the field last fall.
Aches and pains
Although spring practice is just getting started, the Tigers already have several players dealing with injuries.
On Monday, Harsin rattled off several players who are at least limited to begin spring practice, which includes offensive lineman Brandon Council, wide receivers Shedrick Jackson and Ze’Vian Capers, linebacker Desmond Tisdol and defensive backs Marco Domio, Zion Puckett and Ahmari Harvey.
Council and Capers were each expected to miss time this spring after both underwent surgeries for injuries sustained last football season. Council’s season came to a close on Oct. 24 due to a knee injury, while Capers suffered a foot injury that required surgery in the season-ending Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.
Although Council’s 2020 season ended due to a knee injury, Harsin noted the senior was dealing with a shoulder injury this spring.
“He’s still healing through his shoulder, and we want to get him back in the summertime and hopefully get him full strength and healthy and ready to go,” Harsin said.
Jackson, meanwhile, was limited to eight games due to injuries last year and is part of a wide receivers corps that appears wide open due to the Tigers’ top three receivers from last season leaving for the NFL Draft. Tisdol was forced to play catch-up last year after missing part of fall camp but played in five games, and Domio dealt with injuries but made seven appearances.
Puckett played in 10 games last season and will be in the mix to play nickelback for the Tigers this season. Harvey was a four-star signee in the Tigers’ 2021 signing class and was one of six early enrollees for Auburn this year.
“Things do happen, and that’s why we have a great training staff and why we’ve got to stay focused on our training to try to limit as many injuries as possible. How we practice is extremely important as a part of that,” Harsin said. “These guys that I mentioned here, they’re doing a really good job of coming in and taking care of themselves and doing the things they need to. If we can get a little bit out of them in spring, or get a few things done, we’ll try to.”