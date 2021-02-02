A look at the recruits on Auburn’s radar leading into National Signing Day

Auburn’s recruiting under head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff has been a slow build over the last month. On Monday, that gathering of momentum finally broke through in a considerable way.

Monday was a significant day for the Tigers on the recruiting trail, as three-star junior college linebacker Joko Willis committed as part of the class of 2021 and three-star quarterback Holden Geriner committed in the class of 2022. Willis and Geriner’s announcements were the only publicized wins on the recruiting trail, as Auburn director of recruiting Darren Uscher noted on social media that two other players had also committed to the program.

Monday’s developments mean Auburn has picked up six commits since Saturday, a list that includes Northwestern defensive end transfer Eku Leota and three-star offensive tackle Colby Smith. The timing for the Tigers is ideal given Wednesday marks National Signing Day, the second of the two periods in which high school recruits in the class of 2021 can sign their national letter of intent.

Auburn already has 11 signees thanks to the previous staff’s haul from December, which leaves the new coaches with plenty of room to add talent. Here’s a look at the recruits to keep an eye on Wednesday as the Tigers try to shore up Harsin’s first class. The listed player ratings are based on 247 Sports’ composite scores.