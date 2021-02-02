A look at the recruits on Auburn’s radar leading into National Signing Day

Auburn’s recruiting under head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff has been a slow build over the last month. On Monday, that gathering of momentum finally broke through in a considerable way.
Monday was a significant day for the Tigers on the recruiting trail, as three-star junior college linebacker Joko Willis committed as part of the class of 2021 and three-star quarterback Holden Geriner committed in the class of 2022. Willis and Geriner’s announcements were the only publicized wins on the recruiting trail, as Auburn director of recruiting Darren Uscher noted on social media that two other players had also committed to the program.
Monday’s developments mean Auburn has picked up six commits since Saturday, a list that includes Northwestern defensive end transfer Eku Leota and three-star offensive tackle Colby Smith. The timing for the Tigers is ideal given Wednesday marks National Signing Day, the second of the two periods in which high school recruits in the class of 2021 can sign their national letter of intent.
Auburn already has 11 signees thanks to the previous staff’s haul from December, which leaves the new coaches with plenty of room to add talent. Here’s a look at the recruits to keep an eye on Wednesday as the Tigers try to shore up Harsin’s first class. The listed player ratings are based on 247 Sports’ composite scores.
Trevin Wallace, four-star inside linebacker: From the outside looking in, Wallace appears to be the top-rated target still on the board for the Tigers, but Auburn is far from the only team involved. The former Boston College commit — who might have signed with the Tigers in December had Gus Malzahn not been fired — may be headed to Kentucky as one of the biggest signings of the Mark Stoops era unless the Jesup, Georgia native decides to stay closer to home and sign with the Tigers.
Jarquez Hunter, three-star running back: It was no secret that running back was one of Auburn’s top priorities to end this recruiting cycle, and Harsin and his staff targeted Hunter early on. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Philadelphia, Mississippi rushed for nearly 1,700 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior, and his addition along with Auburn junior Devan Barrett’s reported move back to running back would be crucial in rebuilding the Tigers’ depth. After the Tigers missed on four-star Byron Cardwell last week, it seems likely they’ve gone all in on Hunter.
Jordan Moko, three-star offensive tackle (JUCO): Offensive line was neck and neck with running back as far as Auburn’s biggest need, and that much was evident by how the Tigers recruited the position. Auburn offered Moko, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound junior college transfer, on Jan. 18. The Tigers were a little late to the party given their coaching change, which means they have likely been playing catch-up to teams such as Texas A&M, LSU and Oregon. If he commits to Auburn, Moko would be the player who surprises everyone and likely gives Harsin his biggest win on signing day.
Juwon Gaston, three-star safety: Harsin has stressed the importance of recruiting nationally at Auburn, but the Tigers went right down the road when they offered the Montgomery native on Jan. 20. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Gaston previously announced his top three schools as Tennessee, South Carolina and South Alabama, but that was before Jeremy Pruitt was fired by the Volunteers and before Auburn offered. Expect it to come down to the Tigers or the Gamecocks on Wednesday.
Tar’varish Dawson, three-star athlete: Auburn’s lone remaining commit from the Malzahn era, Dawson didn’t publicly back off his commitment to the Tigers but also didn’t sign in December. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Lehigh Acres, Florida native has been recruited by some schools as a wide receiver and some as a cornerback, and given his lightning-quick speed — he ran the 100-meter dash in 10.58 seconds per 247 Sports — he can find a home on either side of the ball. Where he goes to play remains the biggest question, and it looks like Auburn or Texas A&M will be the answer.
Dontae Balfour, three-star cornerback: Balfour announced his final three on Jan. 24 as Auburn, North Carolina and LSU. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Starke, Florida native looks the part of an SEC defensive back, but the Tar Heels seem to be very much in the conversation. Balfour’s addition for Auburn would be another considerable win for the Tigers courtesy of recruiting the Sunshine State.
Cayden Bridges, three-star safety: Bridges appeared to shut his recruitment down on Jan. 23 by committing to South Alabama, but that’s before Auburn came calling with a scholarship offer a few days later. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Magee, Mississippi native would be a major win for new Jaguars head coach Kane Wommack, but Auburn’s late interest may be enough to sway him to the SEC instead.